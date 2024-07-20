Grow Your Business by Hiring These Types of Employees

This is one big reason why my company one of the fastest growing businesses in the U.S.

Too many companies have good but not great employees. That’s why they aren’t growing as fast as they want.

Look, I’m not saying that these employees are bad. They are nice people. They do their job. It’s just that they don’t go the extra mile.

But you can’t blame employees for that. Why should they work harder for you–what’s in it for them? Are you paying them above the market rate? Are you offering performance pay? If you want the best employees, you need to be one of the best employers. Here’s how I see it. There are two kinds of employees: Hikers and Campers

Hikers are competitive employees. They want to make more money, they want to have a stake in the outcome, they want to grow, they want to win. Campers are comfortable employees. They want stability and the certainty of what they’re going to make–typically hourly or a fixed salary–and they’re happy with it.

At A1, I look for hikers. We’ve been hiring employees with a hiking mindset, and that’s one big reason why our company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing U.S. private companies five times–2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Here’s how I find hikers: 1. Create a top employee club

Hikers love awards, any kind of recognition that they’re at the top of their game. At A1, we have a Pinnacle Club: an exclusive club for top technicians who achieve over $1.2 million of annual sales and other key performance indicators. 2. Identify the ‘hidden hikers.’

I will bet that you have a few employees who are hikers, but they haven’t stepped up because your culture doesn’t acknowledge and motivate them. The key is more one-on-ones with your employees and learning more about their dreams. Then, get them to dream bigger: How can they get what they want by being top performers at your company? Reminder: Performance pay is a must. This hiring approach doesn’t just work for us, it has also worked for many other companies. For example, a friend in Portland who runs a garage door company wanted to grow his business. The first thing I got him to do was to implement performance pay during his worst month ever.

Was I crazy? Well, it wasn’t easy. Within the month he lost a few employees. But he bit the bullet and recruited new employees–hikers specifically–and paid them based on performance rather than attendance.

A month later, he more than quadrupled his profitability. He went to $110,000 month in profit from $20,000 per month.

