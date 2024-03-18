Want to Grow Your Business? Start Close to Home

Most owners think about growth the wrong way.

A lady asked me an interesting question the other day.

“If your home service company was going to expand into a new market where nobody knew of your brand, what would your marketing strategy be for $2,000 to $3,000 a month?”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

My answer: Instead of focusing on the entire market, I’d only go after a small part of the market–as small as one neighborhood. This might not be the answer that you want to hear. I get it. Most people think, “Go big or go home.” They want to expand into multiple markets. They want to scale as soon as possible.

But there’s wisdom in challenging this mindset. Consider this quote from Peter Thiel, the first investor of Facebook:

“Always err on the side of starting too small. The reason is simple: It’s easier to dominate a small market than a large one. If you think your initial market might be too big, it almost certainly is.” It’s not just about market share. It’s also about profitability. Remember, revenue is for vanity, profit is for sanity. If you’re No. 1 in your backyard, customers choose you over your competitors, which means that you can charge more, and you will be a lot more profitable.

Going small doesn’t mean you stay small, by the way. It’s about having the strongest foundation possible so that when you expand in a new market, you will more likely win.

Think about it: It takes money to build your reputation–and your customer base–from scratch. If you aren’t profitable to begin with, how are you going to beat your competitors? So, here are two ways to become No. 1 in your neighborhood:

1. Be involved with your community. You already know that word of mouth is free and effective. But did you know that search engine optimization benefits a lot from your community involvement? Sadly, most owners won’t do it because it takes time.

You can either donate to community causes or participate in local events. Make sure you get the organizers–or your team–to take pictures, geotag them, and post them online. 2. Get local influencers to refer you.

The right connections can open up a new market for you in no time. If you want a “magic bullet” in business, trust is as close as it gets.

If you’re in the home service industry like me, you’ll want to talk to real estate agents and HOA presidents. If you’re in other industries, ask yourself: “Whom do my customers already trust? Whom do they buy from again and again?”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.