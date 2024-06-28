Loan Pitfalls That Could Destroy Your Business

Loans are a double-edged sword. They can speed up your growth … or your demise.

Here are three mistakes that I see owners make with loans: You overspend : A lot of the time, owners get the loan and go, “I’m going to build a training center. I’m going to order 10 more trucks. I’m going to hire.” They burn through the money and end up dipping into their bank account.

Now, it’s not all doom and gloom. Loans can help you grow a lot faster if you use them right. I’ve taken on debt to grow A1 and we still have a healthy bottom line. Here are a few tips for you: 10 percent bottom line

When you borrow money that doesn’t belong to you, you should make at minimum a 10 percent bottom line. If you aren’t, you should never take on debt–figure out how to get more profit first. Make mistakes with your own money

Use your profit to make small investments. For example, rebranding your logo or expanding into a new neighborhood. Then, measure your KPIs and see if you’re making money off your experiments. Even if you fail, these small mistakes will teach you how to be financially responsible in business. Start small

When you do take out a loan, be very disciplined. If I take a $250k loan, I’d put in $50k and see how much I get back out. If it’s always a deficit, that’s a problem: slow down to understand what went wrong and pay off the debt. Invest in assets

With a loan, you could buy a building that appreciates in value, or you could upgrade your company vehicles to look professional and charge more. For example, I took an SBA loan on the building next door. Now the building’s worth twice what I paid for. Get a CFO

A great CFO can help identify how your money can compound with a loan. They should be able to say whether the money will compound or not. Get your CFO to look through your loan terms and your financials and run some projections. In short, the more you learn how to manage money, the more freedom you will have in your business. Last year, we invested $300,000 in the Las Vegas Knights as part of our marketing. I hope it works. If it doesn’t, we will just learn and move on. I can afford expensive mistakes, because I’ve spent the last 15 years being financially disciplined.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.