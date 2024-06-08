Success Is Not About Saying ‘Yes,’ It’s About Saying ‘No’

As an entrepreneur, I love saying yes, but I’ve learned that saying no is just as important.

To get the good stuff, you need to avoid the bad stuff: the mistakes and failures that other people have experienced.

As Warren Buffett’s partner, Charlie Munger, said: “All I want to know is where I’m going to die so I’ll never go there.”

If you want to be successful, here are six things that you need to say no to: 1. Say no to depreciating assets.

Most people spend money on depreciating assets like a car. And they’re wondering why they aren’t rich yet. If you want to go beyond six figures, you need to spend less than you make and reinvest most of your money back into your core business, rather than upgrading your lifestyle. 2. Say no to toxic people.

If a bad fruit sits in the pile of good fruits, all the other fruits will go bad. That’s the same with your relationships. They influence you far more than you can ever imagine. People feel bad about cutting out employees or family and friends, but these people pull them down and hold them back from success. Ask yourself: “What relationships do I need to be successful?” 3. Say no to work-life balance.

There’s no such thing as balance: success comes with sacrifice. If you want real wealth–if you want to build a business that gives you dividends for the rest of your life–you need to grow aggressively now. That might mean missed opportunities with family and friends. That sucks, but there’s no way around it. The other weekend, I went golfing with my dad and I took my mom to Lake Tahoe, but I was working my butt off for years before I could have more balance. 4. Say no to being the special one.

Most people think they have something special. Owners go, “I’ve got the secret sauce … No one else has done this … we do this and that differently …” For every unique idea or solution you came up with, I guarantee that someone else has figured it out too. Get a mentor or coach and get their feedback to point you in the right direction. 5. Say no to doing things yourself.

A lot of people love figuring things out on their own. They love putting out fires. And I get it: being Mr./Mrs Fix-It-All is addictive. But it’s a waste of your time. Why make things hard when there are answers for every problem you have? All you have to do is ask for help. Better still, hire for help. That’s why I have a team of assistants helping me in my business and life. 6. Say no to multiple businesses/projects.

A lot of entrepreneurs like me have ADHD, or they have shiny light syndrome. They chase one promising business idea after another. In my 20s, I used to have my fingers in a few businesses. But one day my friend told me something that I’ll never forget. He said: “Tommy, what if you put all your eggs in one basket? How much faster can A1 grow?” It made so much sense that I dropped everything else and focused on A1–that’s how we’ve grown year after year since then.

