International Hires Could Help Your Business Grow

The need to optimize resources and diversify talent pools has never been more pressing. As companies contend with market downturns, employee disengagement, and talent shortages, hiring across borders remains a viable way to expand into new markets and drive dynamic growth. There’s a reason recent data shows that 75 percent of SMBs will increase their international headcounts, with 54 percent planning to do so in the next one to three years.

Global employment enables companies to overcome geographic constraints, tap into diverse skill and talent pools, and forge resilient teams capable of driving sustained growth. Thinking beyond borders is not only a lever that fuels innovation and diversity of experience, but it’s also part of an efficient growth strategy that can help organizations reach their business goals even in challenging economic environments. International expansion

At my business, Oyster, many of our customers tell us that hiring international talent is a priority because of market expansion goals within their business. Opportunities for growth and diversified revenue often drive these decisions. When companies want to expand their reach, they’re best positioned to make the most of new business opportunities by tapping into talent with relevant market knowledge and experience.

Imagine moving to another country. After the initial whirlwind of relocating, you might need advice on setting up a bank account and finding accommodation. In this case, would you call a banker and a realtor from your hometown, or would you engage professionals in your new city who have local knowledge and expertise? The same is true for growing into new markets. As a company maps out its expansion goals, a talent strategy that accounts for region-specific and cultural nuances is a must.

Cutting costs Headcount is often one of the most substantial costs on a business’s balance sheet. This talent investment is essential to growth, but cross-border hiring can also be an opportunity to lower payroll costs without compromising on candidate quality.

Hiring outside of influential, albeit high-cost clusters, can lower costs and empower talent from other markets who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

Start by asking questions like whether your head of operations needs to be based in New York City, or if the time zone overlap with your international team means a talented and experienced person based in Madrid may also be the right fit. By engaging talent based outside of high-cost living cities, businesses can often secure highly skilled professionals while expanding their reach and coverage capabilities.

And while I will say for the record that the return to office debate is absurd, it’s also unnecessarily costly. For the enterprise technology company Cisco, the shift to remote and hybrid work models has generated cost savings of over $500 million in the past five years. Attracting the best talent

The uncertainty and dynamic nature of today’s economy will require some out-of-the-box thinking around talent acquisition. In the continued labor shortage in the U.S., global employment provides a path to access skills and expertise from around the world and address gaps in your workforce.

What’s more, local talent pools may fall short when businesses are faced with the need for roles within the “future of work” realm, like software development or artificial intelligence. Leveraging the global marketplace provides access to a diverse array of candidates with unique skill sets and experiences, enabling you to find the best talent regardless of location. When you consider the fact that the current talent shortage could result in about $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues, it underscores the urgency of tapping into global talent to access the varied skills needed for sustained growth and competitiveness.

Diversity drives innovation Cultural diversity is a big plus for businesses in today’s world, and I’m not just talking about checking the box on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives. Leveraging their unique backgrounds, distributed teams can drive innovation through diversity of thought and experiences–while simultaneously promoting an inclusive workplace.

By embracing global hiring, companies can tap into a talent pipeline that has creative ways of thinking and solves problems with a different approach, helping them navigate complexities while positioning themselves to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. What’s more, businesses can leverage a wider array of opportunities and improve decision-making, which is not just a competitive advantage but a prerequisite for success in the global marketplace.

A study from Forrester shows that sales teams lacking cultural diversity have an average conversion rate of 26 percent, while diverse sales teams are at 54 percent–directly contributing to the organization’s bottom line. I’ve long believed that people should succeed on the merit of their talent and ambition, not their location. This is not just a personal motto, but a professional call to action.

The impact global employment can have on the lives of knowledge workers in emerging markets cannot be understated. Today, the majority of Oyster’s 500-plus employees are located outside of the U.S., proving that global employment is not just part of a successful, sustainable growth strategy, but a force for thriving workplaces, meaningful experiences, and a better, more equal world.

