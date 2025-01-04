6 Rules for Startup Fundraising

Much has changed since the pandemic altered life as people knew it in 2020, and the startup fundraising environment is no exception. From the global shift to remote work to vast economic uncertainty and changing business dynamics, investor behavior has evolved alongside everything else.

Having recently raised a $59 million Series D round for my employment platform company, Oyster, with an additional $5 million from cloud platform ServiceNow, I saw firsthand the difference in the fundraising environment—especially compared to when we raised our Series C back in early 2022 when the economy was looking rosier. Then, when the market took a turn in the second half of 2022 and 2023, global startup fundraising dropped to the lowest levels it had seen in half a decade, plummeting nearly 40 percent year-over-year. Fast-forward to 2024. I learned many lessons on the road fundraising, noticing how the landscape changed in just a few short years. To help other CEOs and founders on their startup capital journeys, I’m sharing my main takeaways here. 1. Face challenges head-on. When the market took a turn for the worse two years ago, the entire tech sector entered a state of flux as we walked into the unknown. No one knew where the market was headed or, ultimately, how valuations would be impacted.

But just because something seems challenging, doesn’t mean it’s impossible. In contrast, I believe it’s an even better time to prove your company’s value and stand out from the crowd. It might take more time, effort, and energy—and you may need to have the same conversation hundreds of times (I’m not exaggerating). But investors will see your dedication shine through when you don’t let market conditions scare you away from reaching your goals. While that might sound exhausting, remember that when you have a pitch you love, a story you feel passionate about, and a mission that keeps you motivated, you never get tired of it. 2. Tell your story through numbers. At Oyster, we’re on a mission to create a more equal world of work by making global employment accessible to all. But no matter how strong or inspiring your mission and goals may be, words are just words. In today’s market, it’s never been more critical to back your words with data.

Storytelling through numbers will help you to articulate the impact of your mission. Specifically, a profitability trajectory is much more top of mind today for investors than two years ago, especially when it comes to illustrating sustainable growth. Building a strong story and backing it up with numbers will ultimately help you earn trust from investors in your ability to execute. 3. Perfect your pitch. I can’t stress enough the importance of having a strong opening to your pitch. Capturing investors’ attention from the jump will help to keep them engaged throughout the entirety of your pitch.

But first, you need to know your audience. Start by identifying investors who focus on your industry and stage, and customize your presentation to address specific investor interests and concerns. From there you’ll want to build a compelling narrative. One that clearly outlines the problem you’re solving and how you’re providing a unique solution. Showcasing a long-term vision that underscores the size of the addressable market will help to demonstrate the demand for your solution. Keep it concise. Stick to the essentials like the problem, solution, market size, business model, team, and financials.

4. Expect the unexpected. As a CEO or founder, you may not often be challenged by your internal team, but investors will definitely keep you on your toes. You need to prepare for the toughest questions and anticipate what investors might ask that would put you in a difficult position if you didn’t have the answers. For example, knowing your competitors like the back of your hand, being clear about your valuation proposition, and understanding exactly what sets you apart. It’s also a good idea to anticipate the supporting materials you may need, whether that’s a visually distinctive and persuasive pitch deck, customer and partner testimonials, or impressive data visualizations. 5. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. To be sure, fundraising can be very demanding. The C-suite and other stakeholders must be completely buttoned up—firing on all cylinders, pitch after pitch—no matter how many times you’ve given your spiel.

Getting a lot of “nos” when you’re fundraising can be demoralizing. Every company does, even the best ones. But remember that you only need one “yes.” Displaying enthusiasm, energy, and positivity goes a long way. For an investor to bet on you and your company, they need to feel your optimism. Also make sure you’re carving out time for yourself, keeping room for your personal life, your family, and friends. If that means you need to block specific days and times in your calendar, I encourage you to do so. Because you won’t be able to put your best foot forward with investors if you’re burned out, stressed, and running on empty. 6. You’re only as strong as the team behind you. Simply put, fundraising is a full-time job. For CEOs and the team they bring along on the fundraising journey, it’s going to be the bulk of what they do all day, every day. For that to be possible without sacrificing your company’s productivity or efficiency, you need to have a dependable team in place that you can trust to keep the day-to-day operations running smoothly.

While fundraising can be an extremely challenging process, it can also be so rewarding, and you learn a lot about yourself and your team along the way. Because when it comes to startup fundraising, you’re not just selling a product, you’re selling a vision. Lean into your team’s expertise, experience, and accomplishments, and how your people are filling critical knowledge gaps to make the world a better place.

