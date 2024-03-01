How Neurodivergence Can Be a Superpower

Employees with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and other types of neurodivergence are a valuable asset to your business. Here’s how to help them unlock their potential.

Joanie might remind you of one of your employees. She’s a genius computer programmer, has two graduate degrees, and works until the wee hours to meet deadlines. She’s a clear asset to the team. But before she landed at your company, she’d been at three companies in as many years because she was the first to be let go when layoffs began, even though her skills were crucial to her employers.

That’s probably because Joanie just doesn’t fit in. She’s awkward around other people, doesn’t pick up on the most obvious social cues, and gets obsessively caught up in tiny details, like whether the things on her desk are exactly as she left them the day before. You come to learn that Joanie, like millions of Americans, by some estimates around 2.5 percent of them, has autism spectrum disorder.

Back in the 1990s, when I was training to be a clinical psychologist, we still had a fairly black-and-white view of neurological disorders like ASD, ADHD, and dyslexia: They were brain diseases that caused deficiencies and abnormalities that needed to be remediated and accommodated until a cure was found. This disease model sparked much-needed improvements in research and treatment. Unfortunately, it also deepened the stigma and insinuated that people with these diagnoses were damaged goods who couldn’t live normal lives. Today, this view is changing among health professionals and the public alike, all thanks to the concept of neurodiversity. Coined by sociologist Judith Singer, neurodiversity is the idea that differences in thinking, feeling, and behavior related to neurological disorders are the result of natural and valuable variety in the workings of the human brain. Some of these differences can impair a person’s ability to work or even get by independently on a daily basis. They require support and intervention. But other differences can confer unique advantages.

In ASD, this has been termed the autism horseshoe: people on the spectrum can be severely intellectually disabled but also exceptionally brilliant. In other words, the least and most successful people you know might be neurodiverse. Temple Grandin is an outstanding example of the latter. An accomplished scientist, author, and speaker, Grandin was among the first public figures with ASD to reach millions with her message that rigid expectations about differently abled brains will lead to an immense loss in human capital or, as she writes, you might be “stifling a mind that, while it might struggle with conjugating a verb, could one day take us to distant stars.” Far from needing to be cured, these differences should be supported and accommodated.

This loss in human potential is the entry point for understanding how your company can make neurodiversity a competitive advantage. Workplaces should both support and benefit from the abilities of neurodivergent individuals. Here’s how. Identify unconscious bias

The case for neurodiverse hiring is especially compelling given the well-documented skills shortages in rapidly evolving and expanding industries like technology. Many of these shortages are in skills that are often a good match for the abilities of some neurodiverse people, like data science, programming, and IT services. The first step to filling this gap is to notice and call out one of the biggest blockers to diverse hiring: bias. For example, if you’re in the technology industry, you will have heard of someone referred to as a classic engineer type. This is code for socially awkward and blunt, combined with methodical and detail-oriented.

But these shorthands are often rooted in unconscious biases toward people who think differently from how we do, and the message is “you’re not normal.” Such biases are a powerful blocker when interviewing prospective talent. Failing to see these biases creates the risk of systematically screening out neurodiverse people because some neurodiverse people will not conform to traditional notions of what makes a “good worker”: being a team player, a strong communicator, outgoing, and able to conform and adapt.

Yet, some of the most valuable companies in the world don’t emphasize these traditional notions. Increasingly, they’re looking for people capable of innovation and moonshot thinking, as well as a greater variety of skills and talents among employees. For example, a differently abled person might have high levels of perceptiveness and sensitivity that allow them to provide a unique interpretation of a problem, and provide input that makes products better. They may evidence enhanced lateral thinking and creativity, or have outstanding quantitative or computer skills. Neurotribes, a 2015 book by the technology and science writer Steve Silberman, imagines the future of neurodiversity. It documents how business communities like Silicon Valley rose to success through the work of “geeks” and “nerds” who in many cases were neurodiverse. To be on the bleeding edge, they needed thinkers who could envision and create futures that others couldn’t imagine.

With growing awareness of what such outside-the-box thinkers have to offer, some companies are developing initiatives to hire more neurodiverse talent. The enterprise software company SAP, for example, implemented an Autism and Work Program. It found that when this overlooked talent pool was supported–starting with the hiring process, and continuing on through employment–many of these workers went on to become its most productive and innovative employees. Importantly, it’s not enough to add certain types of individuals to the hiring pool. The organizational culture must be ready to support them as well. Create a positive niche

Once an organization challenges these biases and improves hiring practices, it’s ready to take a strengths-based approach. The notion of positive niche creation, which draws on evolutionary theory, argues that environments can be effectively modified in ways that strengthen performance and improve individual success. This might include assistive technologies, altering workflows, or refining the way tasks and deadlines are assigned and communicated to meet the needs of differently abled people. These modifications shouldn’t be approached as needless burdens. Rather, they’re methods through which organizations can evolve.

A positive niche not only remediates relative weaknesses or points of friction, but amplifies and leverages everyone’s strengths, whether it’s lateral thinking, visual-spatial reasoning, multisensory thinking, intuitive leaps, empathy, logical thinking, or hyperfocus, to name a few examples. By thinking through adaptations that could benefit a range of thinkers, inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement tend to come to light, and corporate culture is often improved, leading to a range of better outcomes including reduced rates of employee turnover. Involving neurodiverse people in developing solutions is key. For example, at Google Cloud, input from employees with ASD was central to the development of managerial training programs on effective hiring and onboarding, as well as the development of the Autism Career Program, which aims to hire and support more neurodiverse talent.

An important component of creating positive niches is developing an enhanced human resource network that provides support as well as role modeling. This network might include neurotypical buddies who help a neurodiverse colleague navigate challenges, but must also number among them fellow neurodiverse individuals who are models of success: the top performing salesperson who also lives with ADHD; or the data scientist girl genius who realized she does best when she wears headphones to filter out loud noises. Because as we all know, what you see is what you can be. Projects like the Stanford Neurodiversity Project work with companies to develop these kinds of supportive and adaptive communities.

The costs and loss in human capital resulting from the disease model of neurological disorders far outweigh the benefits. Through the lens of neurodiversity, it’s now possible to see that differently abled people can flourish when their often ample strengths and skills are simply noticed and promoted. And companies that decide to promote neurodiversity have new opportunities to gain a competitive advantage.

