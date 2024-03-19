If You’re Not Investing in Your Team’s Mental Health, You’re Probably Leaving Money on the Table

When people struggle with mental health, they are more likely to do things that cost businesses money.

Conversely, study after study shows that, when people have access to preventative support services or treatment for mental health problems like anxiety, depression, addiction, and beyond, there are savings across the board.

Employees with mental health problems, compared to their non-distressed peers, use on average nearly $3,000 more in overall health care services per year, largely due to increased emergency room visits and visits to the doctor. They also miss more days of work and are more likely to quit, requiring the company to invest in rehiring. These factors together cost companies over $10,000 a year per employee. Using the National Safety Council employer cost calculator for mental health shows that, for example, if you’re a small-business owner in New York State with about 50 employees, you can expect these costs to add up to almost $80,000 per year. Multiply that across the country: A study from 2022 estimated that untreated mental illness led to a loss of 418 million disability-adjusted life years in the U.S. alone, an economic loss valued at about $5 trillion.

Employers that support mental health, on the other hand, see a return of $4 for every dollar invested due to reduced total medical costs, increased productivity, lower absenteeism, higher retention, and decreased disability costs. Depending on the condition, the returns can be even higher. Preventive interventions for substance abuse revealed a cost-benefit ratio of 1:26 due to reduced employee injury, while general preventive interventions targeting employees in general as well as those at elevated risk for mental health problems yield a return on investment from $1.50 to $7 per $1 invested. Even ensuring basic, low-cost services like screening for employees at high-risk of major depressive disorder is cost saving compared to current practice.

The best way to prevent a mental illness from lowering quality of life and impairing productivity is to catch it early. Such early screening and intervention allows people to detect problems before they spiral out of control and to strengthen resilience and coping skills. Moreover, treatment followed by ongoing support for mental health can act as a stress inoculation, making people more resilient against future stressors. So what are the research-validated next steps employers can take?

Even simple first steps make a difference. First, employers should identify whether specific workplace conditions or aspects of the company culture might be part of the problem. For example, if one particular manager and her team have the highest rates of absenteeism, missed deadlines, and signs of burnout, the employer should dig deeper.

What about the broader company culture? Is mental health an acceptable topic at work? Scheduling lunch-and-learns and providing free resources about mental health, for example, can reduce stigma and send an important signal that these conversations and concerns are welcome. What are your programs and procedures for identifying and preventing psychological distress? What happens if an employee reports that they’re struggling psychologically? If you don’t have a clear policy in place, it’s time to develop one. Employee education about mental health — as well as making sure all employees are aware of workplace resources, supports, and policies — are additional key steps. There are excellent free resources for the workplace, including toolkits and reports, so even small companies can do more to help. Employers are not mental health professionals, nor should we expect them to be. But when employers take steps to support employee mental health early and often, they’re not only doing the right thing, they’re making a smart business decision.

