Sponsored Content
Founders: Create your own luck with a great website
The founder of StartupExperience.com recommends first-time founders take control of their personal brand online with a website and .com domain name using NameStudio.com by Verisign
Many successful people will tell you that their career has been full of lucky coincidences and seemingly random events that led them to where they are today. However, if you dig deeper, you’ll likely discover the reason these people got so lucky was that they put themselves in situations where good things could happen.
I’ve never liked the expression, “Good things come to those who wait.” I believe in the exact opposite: Good things come to those who dare to dream big and take action to make their dreams come to life.
One of the most important actions to take, if you want your dreams to come true, is to make your goals publicly known. Potential customers and collaborators usually want to help you, but first they have to know what you want to accomplish and how to find you. One of the best ways to enable this is to build a website to share information about yourself, your ideas, and your goals.
In our hyper-connected world, everyone can be found somewhere online. But it can be difficult for the average person to take control of their personal brand and make themselves easily discoverable. The most exciting opportunities can come your way from unexpected places, and that’s why learning how to effectively market yourself online is important.
One of my big dreams was to travel the world and teach entrepreneurship to students from different cultures. I started a company called Startup Experience and built a website so that I would be found by organizations that are looking for entrepreneurship programs. Over the years, I’ve been discovered by universities, high schools, and community development organizations that subsequently invited me to come speak to their students. I’ve worked in more than 25 countries, and I’ve been to places I would have never even thought to visit such as Papua New Guinea, Tunisia, Jordan, Brazil, Argentina, and Kenya. I’m grateful for all the experiences, and everywhere I’ve visited I’ve met incredible people whom I now call friends.
If you want to create your own “luck,” I recommend strengthening your online brand by building a website that makes it easy for the right people to discover you. Here are a few key tips to consider when building your website to help set yourself up for success.
- Register a .com domain name for your website. It could be your name or your business idea, like how I registered the name of my business as my domain name: StartupExperience.com. Using a domain name suggestion tool like NameStudio.com makes it easy to brainstorm and find available .com domain names.
- Describe yourself and what you have to offer with captivating headlines, key benefits, relevant testimonials, and credentials that build trust.
- Use relevant keywords in your website headlines and content so that your website will rank highly when potential customers search for services/products in your category.
- Promote your website from your other online presences and social media accounts to make it very easy to find.
By taking control of your personal brand online with a website and .com domain name, you also may be more attractive to potential employers or investors. It’s a sign to them that you are professional and serious about your future.
Take your first step toward boosting your personal brand online by finding a great .com domain name at NameStudio.com.
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders