Founders: Create your own luck with a great website

Many successful people will tell you that their career has been full of lucky coincidences and seemingly random events that led them to where they are today. However, if you dig deeper, you’ll likely discover the reason these people got so lucky was that they put themselves in situations where good things could happen.

I’ve never liked the expression, “Good things come to those who wait.” I believe in the exact opposite: Good things come to those who dare to dream big and take action to make their dreams come to life.

One of the most important actions to take, if you want your dreams to come true, is to make your goals publicly known. Potential customers and collaborators usually want to help you, but first they have to know what you want to accomplish and how to find you. One of the best ways to enable this is to build a website to share information about yourself, your ideas, and your goals.

In our hyper-connected world, everyone can be found somewhere online. But it can be difficult for the average person to take control of their personal brand and make themselves easily discoverable. The most exciting opportunities can come your way from unexpected places, and that’s why learning how to effectively market yourself online is important.