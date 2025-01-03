Remote Working Is Changing the Landscape of Entrepreneurship

New research from GoDaddy suggests that newcomers to a community tend to be more entrepreneurial.

Remote working has dramatically changed the landscape of where and how we work and live. It has eased the lives of countless individuals, who can now work from home, and it has tilted the work-life balance. But has it changed the landscape of entrepreneurship? A recent analysis of GoDaddy data shows that it has, revealing new insights for the future of new business growth.

The vast impact of remote working is undeniable. It has transformed where workers can live and everything affected by that — from empty offices and vacant storefronts in many cities, to rising home prices and shortages of homebuilding experts in areas previously considered too distant for commuting. In terms of entrepreneurship, though, the question remained: Do those remote workers add to the economies of their hometowns by simply spending disposable income there, or do they contribute to the growth of new businesses? New Research on U.S. Microbusinesses As founder and CEO of Right to Start, a national nonprofit championing entrepreneurship as a civic priority, I asked our partner GoDaddy if its research arm — Venture Forward — could shed light on that. The resulting research is compelling and instructive.

Venture Forward analyzes trends across the vast network of microbusinesses in the U.S. that have an active website and use a GoDaddy domain, and makes these analyses publicly available. In this case, it found that new residents lead to more microbusinesses, and the farther new residents have moved, the greater the number of microbusinesses. Here’s what the data shows: For each 1 percent of the population who lived in a different county a year ago, there is an increase in microbusinesses per 100 people of .03.

For each 1 percent of the population who lived in a different state a year ago, there is an increase in microbusinesses per 100 people of .09.

For each 1 percent of the population who lived in a different country a year ago, there is an increase in microbusinesses per 100 people of .42. The evolving pattern is clear: New residents increase the level of entrepreneurship. They don’t simply spend more. They build more.

Newcomers and Remote Work When one looks at large counties with the highest recent in-migration, one also finds high levels of entrepreneurship. The five large counties (with populations of 750,000 or more) with the highest in-migrations in the past year also have far more impressive microbusiness densities (the number of microbusinesses per 100 people) than the five large counties with the lowest in-migrations. For the five large counties with the highest in-migrations, an average of 4.2 percent of residents have lived there for one year or less (as of 2022), and they had a microbusiness density (in 2023) of 19.1. For the five large counties with the lowest in-migrations, an average of 0.7 percent of residents have lived there for one year or less, and they had a microbusiness density of 8.2. The national average for counties for microbusiness density is about 9 (in 2023). Clearly, new residents are both attracted by and contribute to heightened levels of entrepreneurship. Those levels suggest that certain places are like “lands of opportunity,” where entrepreneurship is already pronounced and continues to grow.

Business-Friendly Communities That’s a fascinating phenomenon, especially since new business growth is so important to our nation. After all, young businesses create virtually all net job growth in America, and each microbusiness entrepreneur drives over seven jobs at the county level. Fortunately, new businesses can be nurtured and grown everywhere — in urban, suburban, and rural communities, in every part of the nation. We can foster environments at state, county, and community levels that prize new business growth and create conditions for entrepreneurial flourishing. Those conditions are outlined in Right to Start’s “Field Guides for Policymakers.” Every community, no matter how small or remote, can adopt them too. The Venture Forward data shows that creating such entrepreneurial conditions can also help attract new residents. That’s especially important to communities that have lost population in recent years.