How Bobbi Brown Uses Social Media to Educate People About Her Products
The Jones Road founder describes what attention brands can gain from using social media to educate customers.
Bobbi Brown
Makeup artist and founder,
Jones Road Beauty
Jones Road Beauty
Bobbi Brown is a beauty industry titan, world-renowned makeup artist, best-selling author, sought-after speaker, and serial entrepreneur. As a professional makeup artist, Bobbi created the ten simple lipsticks that launched Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Bobbi Brown Cosmetics was acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995, and she served as its Chief Creative Officer for over 20 years, building a globally recognized billion-dollar brand. In October 2016, Brown left her namesake brand to return to her roots as an entrepreneur. Just five months later in April 2017, Brown unveiled Beauty Evolution LLC, a holding company she created to launch her next round of businesses and creative endeavors. The George, a 31-room boutique hotel in Montclair, NJ with modern style and historic bones, opened in Spring 2017. Formerly a stately home built in the early 1900s, Bobbi and her husband, developer Steven Plofker, worked collaboratively to reimagine the space, transforming it into a coveted home away from home for celebrities and vips. Always a content creator and editor, Bobbi opened a state of the art photo and video production studio 18Label and launched her own multi-channel media platform, @justbobbibrown. Through her personal social media accounts, along with her daily educational musings captured on TikTok, YouTube and her recently launched daily Substack platform, Brown has a viral reach of over 8 million followers daily. On October 26, 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Brown made her return to the beauty industry, launching Jones Road, a collection of edited and indispensable clean beauty products for all ages, skin types, and skin tones. Five months after launch, Business Insider named Jones Road one of the fastest growing brands of the year and in less than four years, the award-winning brand has collected accolades from media outlets such as Allure, Vogue, W, In Style and Essence. Born in Chicago and a graduate of Emerson College, Bobbi was named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in 2021 and in 2022, was named one of Forbes "50 Over 50" most Influential Women. Brown has received the Glamour Woman of the Year Award, The Fashion Group International Night of Stars Beauty Award, and The Jackie Robinson Foundation’s ROBIE Humanitarian Award. She was appointed by President Obama to serve on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation and has been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. She holds honorary doctorates from Montclair State University, Fashion Institute of Technology, Monmouth University, and Emerson College.
Aisha Bowe
Founder and CEO,
STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO
STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO
Aisha Bowe is the Founder & CEO of STEMBoard, a company recognized twice by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing in America. A serial entrepreneur, Aisha's journey, fueled by her experiences as a former NASA rocket scientist and future Blue Origin astronaut, led her to secure venture capital for her second venture, LINGO—a self-paced coding kit aligned with national learning standards. Aisha's narrative is characterized by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of the extraordinary.
