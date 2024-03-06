How Farmer’s Fridge Carries Its Consistent Brand Narrative Across the Business

Luke Saunders Founder & CEO,

Farmer's Fridge

As Founder and CEO of Farmer’s Fridge, Luke guides the company’s vision and provides strategic direction for the executive team and business as a whole. An entrepreneur at heart, Luke started the company while working as a traveling salesman after struggling to find fresh, healthy and accessible food options on the road. Since 2013, the rapidly expanding business has grown to 1,000+ Fridge locations across the country and has established a strong retail presence with partners including Target and Costco. Luke has been honored as a Forbes “30 under 30,” a Crain’s Chicago Business “40 under 40,” and one of Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business.” In addition, Time Magazine named Farmer’s Fridge one of the “Best Inventions of 2019.” Luke holds an undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis.