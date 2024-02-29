How Luke Saunders Uses a Strong Brand Narrative to Scale His Healthy Food Company

Speakers

Luke Saunders Founder & CEO,

Farmer's Fridge As Founder and CEO of Farmer’s Fridge, Luke guides the company’s vision and provides strategic direction for the executive team and business as a whole. An entrepreneur at heart, Luke started the company while working as a traveling salesman after struggling to find fresh, healthy and accessible food options on the road. Since 2013, the rapidly expanding business has grown to 1,000+ Fridge locations across the country and has established a strong retail presence with partners including Target and Costco. Luke has been honored as a Forbes “30 under 30,” a Crain’s Chicago Business “40 under 40,” and one of Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business.” In addition, Time Magazine named Farmer’s Fridge one of the “Best Inventions of 2019.” Luke holds an undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Aisha Bowe Founder and CEO,

STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO Aisha Bowe is the Founder & CEO of STEMBoard, a company recognized twice by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing in America. A serial entrepreneur, Aisha's journey, fueled by her experiences as a former NASA rocket scientist and future Blue Origin astronaut, led her to secure venture capital for her second venture, LINGO—a self-paced coding kit aligned with national learning standards. Aisha's narrative is characterized by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of the extraordinary.

Diana Ransom Executive editor,

Inc. Business Media Diana Ransom is executive editor at Inc., where she produces editorial features and packages for both the website and magazine. In addition to running Inc.’s daily news meeting and managing a team of writers and columnists, Ransom covers everything from politics and policy to venture capital and startups, with an eye toward shedding light on issues that affect small businesses and entrepreneurs most. She has served as the deputy editor of Entrepreneur.com, the assistant business editor for the New York Daily News and as a reporter and editor for SmartMoney.com, where she received a Deadline Club award for deadline reporting for her story "The 70% Discount on Goldman's $500M Gift." She's also worked for The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company magazine and The Christian Science Monitor. Ransom holds a master’s degree in business and economic reporting from New York University and an undergraduate business degree from George Mason University. She also teaches feature writing in the business and economic reporting master’s program at NYU.

Brit Morse Former Associate editor,

Inc. Business Media Brit Morse was an Associate Editor at Inc.