How Personal Spending Philosophies Can Lead to Founder Success

How Personal Spending Philosophies Can Lead to Founder Success
How Personal Spending Philosophies Can Lead to Founder Success
The Perils of Raising Cash Among Friends and Family
The Perils of Raising Cash Among Friends and Family
Secrets to How Spending Changes as a Business Grows
Secrets to How Spending Changes as a Business Grows
How to Map Out Cash Flow Through a Business’s Growth Stages
How to Map Out Cash Flow Through a Business’s Growth Stages
What’s Always on the Minds of Founders: Cash Flow
What’s Always on the Minds of Founders: Cash Flow
Managing Cash Flow to Drive Startup Success
Managing Cash Flow to Drive Startup Success

Farther's co-founders talk about how their approaches to money influenced their business growth.

Taylor Matthews
Farther

Taylor Matthews leads Farther's executive team and shapes the overarching strategy for the firm. Prior to founding Farther, Taylor was a member of the leadership team at ForUsAll, where he helped build the fintech retirement advisory firm from $25 million in assets under management to just under $1 billion in his two years there. Taylor previously co-founded Essmart, a social enterprise distributing tech-for-development products in India, and was an investment banker and management consultant in his early career. He graduated MIT Sloan with an MBA and Yale with degrees in philosophy and political science. Taylor lives in San Francisco with his wife, three children, and a very excitable dog.

Brad Genser
Farther

Brad Genser sets Farther's vision for using technology to deliver an elite wealth experience for clients. Prior to founding Farther, Brad worked at Goldman Sachs in New York – where he founded and led an AI team dedicated to Private Wealth and was an advisor on a team that managed over $1 billion in assets for clients. Brad received both an SM in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from MIT. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he is a two-time Iraq war combat veteran who was awarded two bronze stars. Brad leads Farther's NY Office and lives in New Jersey with his wife and three children.

Aisha Bowe
STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO

Aisha Bowe is the Founder & CEO of STEMBoard, a company recognized twice by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing in America. A serial entrepreneur, Aisha's journey, fueled by her experiences as a former NASA rocket scientist and future Blue Origin astronaut, led her to secure venture capital for her second venture, LINGO—a self-paced coding kit aligned with national learning standards. Aisha's narrative is characterized by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of the extraordinary.

