How Sephora body care product line Oui the People built such a loyal community

Speakers

Karen Young CEO and founder,

OUI the People Born in the infamous neighborhood of Flatbush in Brooklyn, N.Y., Karen Young is a first-generation Guyanese-American entrepreneur. As Young grew up between Guyana and Brooklyn, she saw how culture impacts brands, and ultimately, impacts the world- with beauty often at the forefront. In 2017, after a decade in fashion and beauty, Young decided to build a brave, bold entry into beauty via OUI the People and proceeded to turn the bodycare industry on its head. Starting with a razor, the brand has grown to include the beloved, and hero SKU, Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss, Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Serum and newer launches like Clean Slate, the lactic acid body wash infused with purple sea moss, a nod to her Caribbean upbringing. Young’s goal was to formulate products that eschewed claims of “perfecting, flawlessness or anti-aging” – rather she wanted to create formulas that are thoughtful, inclusive, effective and help you feel amazing in your own skin. Since launching, OUI the People has gone on to win over 10 major beauty awards, such as, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Byrdie and Essence, and is recognized as one of the most searched for Black-owned brands in the United States. Young has also raised over $4M in venture funding, making her one of a short list of black women to do so. In 2023 the brand made it debut at Sephora, launching in over 250 doors. As Young continues her journey, she notes that the beauty industry is still catching up to a diverse market, with that said, it is fundamental for her to deliver delightful products that solve for inclusivity - in both experience and representation.

Aisha Bowe Founder and CEO,

STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO Aisha Bowe is the Founder & CEO of STEMBoard, a company recognized twice by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing in America. A serial entrepreneur, Aisha's journey, fueled by her experiences as a former NASA rocket scientist and future Blue Origin astronaut, led her to secure venture capital for her second venture, LINGO—a self-paced coding kit aligned with national learning standards. Aisha's narrative is characterized by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of the extraordinary.

Christine Lagorio-Chafkin Editor-at-large,

Inc. Business Media Christine Lagorio-Chafkin is a reporter, editor, and nonfiction author based in New York City. She’s editor at large of Inc. magazine, where she writes features. She created and hosted the What I Know podcast, a long-form interview show featuring remarkable stories of founding and growing companies, and is co-host of Inc.’s new podcast, From the Ground Up. Her reporting about business, education, innovation, and culture, has appeared in the New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Washington Post, New York, Vanity Fair, and other publications. Prior to joining Inc., she was a writer for CBS News. Her book about Reddit and Internet culture, We Are the Nerds: The Birth and Tumultuous Life of Reddit, the Internet’s Culture Laboratory, was published in 2018. Lagorio-Chafkin grew up on a sheep farm and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Sarah Lynch Staff reporter,

Inc. Business Media Sarah Lynch is a staff reporter at Inc., where she writes about entrepreneurship, company culture, and the state of the American workforce. She previously worked as a production assistant at NBC New York before becoming an editorial fellow at Inc. and Fast Company. She graduated from Marist College with a B.A. in Communication, concentrating on journalism and public relations.