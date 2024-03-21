How Seth Goldman Has Built Incredibly Successful Teams

Speakers

Seth Goldman Co-founder & CEO of Eat the Change® Seth Goldman is Co-Founder of Eat the Change®, a planet-friendly snack and drink company that recently launched Just Ice Tea, a line of organic bottled tea to go along with the company’s Cosmic carrot snacks. Seth and his co-Founder, Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn are also co-founders of PLNT Burger, a plant-based quick-serve restaurant that offers delicious burgers, fries, and soft-serve. Seth is also the Co-founder of Honest Tea and Chair of the board of Beyond Meat. In 2023 he took on a new role as Chair of the Mission Guardians for Tony’s Chocolonely, an international chocolate company committed to creating an exploitation-free supply chain. He has been widely recognized for his entrepreneurial success and impact, including the Washington DC Business Hall of Fame, Partnership for Healthier America’s CEO of the Year, and EARTHDAY.ORG’s Climate Visionary of the year. He is a graduate of Harvard College (1987) and the Yale School of Management (1995). Seth and his Honest Tea co-founder, Barry Nalebuff are the authors of The New York Times bestselling comic book, Mission in a Bottle.

Aisha Bowe Founder and CEO,

STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO Aisha Bowe is the Founder & CEO of STEMBoard, a company recognized twice by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing in America. A serial entrepreneur, Aisha's journey, fueled by her experiences as a former NASA rocket scientist and future Blue Origin astronaut, led her to secure venture capital for her second venture, LINGO—a self-paced coding kit aligned with national learning standards. Aisha's narrative is characterized by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of the extraordinary.

Diana Ransom Executive editor,

Inc. Business Media Diana Ransom is executive editor at Inc., where she produces editorial features and packages for both the website and magazine. In addition to running Inc.’s daily news meeting and managing a team of writers and columnists, Ransom covers everything from politics and policy to venture capital and startups, with an eye toward shedding light on issues that affect small businesses and entrepreneurs most. She has served as the deputy editor of Entrepreneur.com, the assistant business editor for the New York Daily News and as a reporter and editor for SmartMoney.com, where she received a Deadline Club award for deadline reporting for her story "The 70% Discount on Goldman's $500M Gift." She's also worked for The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company magazine and The Christian Science Monitor. Ransom holds a master’s degree in business and economic reporting from New York University and an undergraduate business degree from George Mason University. She also teaches feature writing in the business and economic reporting master’s program at NYU.

Brit Morse Former Associate editor,

Inc. Business Media Brit Morse was an Associate Editor at Inc.