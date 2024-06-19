Secrets to How Spending Changes as a Business Grows

Speakers

Taylor Matthews Co-founder and CEO,

Farther Taylor Matthews leads Farther’s executive team and shapes the overarching strategy for the firm. Prior to founding Farther, Taylor was a member of the leadership team at ForUsAll, where he helped build the fintech retirement advisory firm from $25 million in assets under management to just under $1 billion in his two years there. Taylor previously co-founded Essmart, a social enterprise distributing tech-for-development products in India, and was an investment banker and management consultant in his early career. He graduated MIT Sloan with an MBA and Yale with degrees in philosophy and political science. Taylor lives in San Francisco with his wife, three children, and a very excitable dog.

Brad Genser Co-founder and CTO,

Farther Brad Genser sets Farther's vision for using technology to deliver an elite wealth experience for clients. Prior to founding Farther, Brad worked at Goldman Sachs in New York – where he founded and led an AI team dedicated to Private Wealth and was an advisor on a team that managed over $1 billion in assets for clients. Brad received both an SM in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from MIT. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he is a two-time Iraq war combat veteran who was awarded two bronze stars. Brad leads Farther’s NY Office and lives in New Jersey with his wife and three children.