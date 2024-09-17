The Biggest Lessons OUI the People’s Founder Has Learned From Her Community

Karen Young CEO and founder,

OUI the People

Born in the infamous neighborhood of Flatbush in Brooklyn, N.Y., Karen Young is a first-generation Guyanese-American entrepreneur. As Young grew up between Guyana and Brooklyn, she saw how culture impacts brands, and ultimately, impacts the world- with beauty often at the forefront. In 2017, after a decade in fashion and beauty, Young decided to build a brave, bold entry into beauty via OUI the People and proceeded to turn the bodycare industry on its head. Starting with a razor, the brand has grown to include the beloved, and hero SKU, Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss, Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Serum and newer launches like Clean Slate, the lactic acid body wash infused with purple sea moss, a nod to her Caribbean upbringing. Young’s goal was to formulate products that eschewed claims of “perfecting, flawlessness or anti-aging” – rather she wanted to create formulas that are thoughtful, inclusive, effective and help you feel amazing in your own skin. Since launching, OUI the People has gone on to win over 10 major beauty awards, such as, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Byrdie and Essence, and is recognized as one of the most searched for Black-owned brands in the United States. Young has also raised over $4M in venture funding, making her one of a short list of black women to do so. In 2023 the brand made it debut at Sephora, launching in over 250 doors. As Young continues her journey, she notes that the beauty industry is still catching up to a diverse market, with that said, it is fundamental for her to deliver delightful products that solve for inclusivity - in both experience and representation.