25 Unbelievable Things Employees Tried to Expense in 2013

As work and life become more difficult to separate, it may be challenging to differentiate between the charges that should go on your personal credit card or the company’s credit line.

We wanted to know just how far employees push that line, so we asked staffing firm Robert Half to share the most ridiculous expense reports they’ve seen.

“While these examples may seem incredible and in some cases humorous, they highlight a serious matter that can negatively impact a company’s bottom line,” said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half Management Resources. “Employees who are unsure if an item can be expensed should not include it on a report and hope it gets approved.”

Robert Half provided us with its latest expense report survey, which randomly polled 1,600 U.S. and Canadian chief financial officers from companies with at least 20 employees. Ranging from cosmetic surgery to a $12,000 family trip, these examples show that employees will try to get away with pretty much anything. Below are the most ridiculous things workers have tried to expense: