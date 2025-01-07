“To bundle or not to bundle?”

That is the question often asked at the onset of the decision-making process around medical, vision, dental and other healthcare benefits. While bundling may seem like a viable route for your company – the promise of an initial discount and less paperwork can be appealing–It’s wise to consider the long-term impact on your employees. In many cases, stand-alone plans provide employees with superior offerings. Why is this important? Studies show that employees who are satisfied with their benefits are happier and more loyal to their companies. In the MetLife 2018 Employee Benefit Trends Study, 73 percent of those surveyed said that customized benefits would increase loyalty to their employer, meaning that a company’s healthcare benefits program is a valuable retention tool. Before your employees even get a chance to weigh benefit options, if indeed they are offered choices, recommendations need to be made by Human Resources and approved at higher levels in a traditional large- or medium-sized corporate setting. Small businesses might have a more streamlined process. Whatever size your company, however, when it comes to HR benefit packages for employees, managing rising healthcare costs is among the critical factors to consider.

“There are so many factors to carefully evaluate when deciding on the best health care benefits options for your employees,” says Kate Renwick-Espinosa, president of VSP® Vision Care. “While costs are a big consideration, how plans are structured should also be looked at closely because it can impact how often employees use their benefits.” VSP partners with more than 50,000 clients in evaluating vision care plans with the goal of helping them maximize their employee benefit solutions. Interestingly, they see higher utilization with stand-alone vision plans than with bundled plans. When employees and their dependents use their benefit and receive eye exams, there are increased opportunities for early detection of diabetes and other chronic conditions. What’s more, greater use of vision benefits can translate to cost savings for employers. A study conducted by HCMS Group revealed that “employers who offer their employees stand-alone vision benefits experienced $5.8 billion in cost savings over four years due to reduced healthcare costs, avoided productivity losses, and lower turnover rates.”