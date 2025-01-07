Innovation within a business is good for business. It’s a survival skill, and it’s critical externally as well. From an organizational standpoint, innovation is inspirational. If ingrained in the corporate culture and not a mere buzzword, innovation can inspire teamwork, raise morale and job satisfaction, and spawn ideas for winning products and services.

Companies that embrace innovation internally are often more attractive to those on the outside – as in making themselves desirable partners. Innovation is contagious and doing business with innovative organizations exposes your own company to the fresh and novel. The benefits of such exposure can positively impact a business well beyond the scope of the partnership. On the flipside, negative results can occur from joining forces with a company that only has the veneer of being innovative.

“The term innovative is often used as a differentiator, but not every company can back up their claims,” says Kate Renwick-Espinosa, president of VSP® Vision Care. “VSP’s roots are grounded in innovation. We were founded 65 years ago by a group of optometrists with a vision to provide access to affordable, high-quality eye care to the world. We were the first company to introduce the vision insurance plan, and since then we have continued to develop new products and services to best meet the needs of our clients and members, while staying true to our founders’ vision.”

VSP can point to a host of innovations it has developed over the years, both with products and services. Some of VSP’s innovations include SunSync Elite, a revolutionary light-reactive lens that changes from dark to clear in seconds and VSP EasyOptions, a vision plan that takes the guesswork out of enrollment by allowing every family member to select their own covered upgrade when they’re at the doctor’s office. VSP EasyOptions is a marketplace exclusive – the first and only benefits customization feature in the industry.