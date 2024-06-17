A Battery Breakthrough Could Be a Game Changer, Business Tax Outlook, and More

A dime-sized battery will now pack a $10 punch. TDK, which supplies coin-sized solid-state batteries to tech giants like Apple and Tesla announced it has developed a battery that has 100 times the energy density of its current conventionally produced products. Its all-ceramic upgrade, which uses oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes, could have an immediate impact on hundreds of industries. We take a closer look at the breakthrough and what it means for business: Wearable technology and hardware that uses small batteries will be able to run for much longer than current models without needing to change the power source, allowing longer use for data sampling, and opening possibilities for innovations based on long-running tech.