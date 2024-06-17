A Battery Breakthrough Could Be a Game Changer, Business Tax Outlook, and More
TDK, which supplies batteries to Apple and Tesla, announced it has developed a battery with 100 times the energy storage capacity that can be used in smaller devices and wearable tech.
A dime-sized battery will now pack a $10 punch. TDK, which supplies coin-sized solid-state batteries to tech giants like Apple and Tesla announced it has developed a battery that has 100 times the energy density of its current conventionally produced products. Its all-ceramic upgrade, which uses oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes, could have an immediate impact on hundreds of industries. We take a closer look at the breakthrough and what it means for business: Wearable technology and hardware that uses small batteries will be able to run for much longer than current models without needing to change the power source, allowing longer use for data sampling, and opening possibilities for innovations based on long-running tech.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- Despite the clashing ideological differences-;and legal problems-;between the main presidential candidates, the business electorate will likely focus on their differing corporate tax policies in the runup to the November election. The GOP is expected to promise cuts to the current 21 percent rate to 15 percent, with Team Biden talking about hiking it to 28 percent-;one of the highest among major global economies. At stake: over $130 billion in revenues each percentage point represents, creating a $1 trillion gap between the two positions. Business owners may decide this is the key factor influencing their votes on Election Day.
- Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission, is talking about the rapidly changing tech landscape, and the potential benefits and pitfalls of the AI revolution. In a wide-ranging interview, she discusses startups, scaling, and “innovations in potential lawbreaking.” Among topics she’s looking at: the OpenAI-Microsoft partnership and how it will affect working life for hundreds of millions of Americans.
- Companies making or selling products containing chocolate are already severely pinched by spiking cocoa costs amid global shortages. Now many are reportedly scrambling to adapt recipes with less cocoa, or innovate with other non-chocolate goods to give consumers cutting their spending sweet tooth options.
- Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, calls on Congress to require social media warning labels, like those on cigarettes. The measure, if enacted, could affect social media platforms’ growth plans and revenue streams if it impacts younger users’ online habits.
- What the new “buy now, pay later” rule means for small businesses offering the service. In cases where things go wrong on a payment plan, the small business will get additional protections.
- Stores are more subdued in observing Pride Month. Some members of the LGBTQ+ community see a silver lining in that, giving corporations room to implement longer-term strategies for acceptance and inclusion, rather than mounting one-month declaration of support.
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the company could become for-profit corporation. At the same time, OpenAI appointed former top U.S. cyberwarrior Paul Nakasone to its board of directors.
- Vermont governor Phil Scott, a Republican, vetoes a data privacy bill, saying it would make the state among the most hostile to businesses.
- Republican Senator Grassley launches new probe into Boeing, FAA/A Southwest Airlines plane that did a ‘Dutch roll’ suffered structural damage, investigators say. Boeing tells suppliers it is slowing its 737 output goal by three months.
- Another data point in the disruptions caused by the AI revolution. Global audiences remain suspicious of AI-powered newsrooms, a Reuters report says.
