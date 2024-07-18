A Real Estate Debt Crisis Spreads, Restaurant Bargain Offerings Change, and More

Commercial real estate is in trouble. The national vacancy rate is at a record 20 percent, and banks and property owners are already struggling with rising loan default rates. Now, commercial real estate bonds once considered rock solid–some are even AAA rated–are now being sold at huge discounts, or dumped as worthless. We take a look at why single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) bonds were once considered a safe, low-risk investment, and why that’s much less certain now. With an increasingly shaky financial support structure, what is next for the commercial property sector?