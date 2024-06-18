Advertising Is Already Underwhelmed by Widespread AI Adoption, Consumers Are Unhappy, and More

An industry conference in Cannes offers some reality checks on AI-boosted advertising, with some important takeaways from prominent executives. One says: “No matter how incredible Sora, Dall-E or Adobe Firefly is, if every single marketer is using it, it can’t possibly be an advantage.” Also, TikTok is launching a new AI “avatars” feature for ads, where an AI actor will represent a creator or brand spokesperson, alongside “stock” AI actors. Also, it includes an “AI dubbing tool” to translate content into 10 languages. Gen-Z is already steeped in the influencer economy, so this takes a closer look at the next step: AI-faked real spokespeople.