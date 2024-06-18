Advertising Is Already Underwhelmed by Widespread AI Adoption, Consumers Are Unhappy, and More
Global advertising executives say the glut of AI adoption has made ad imagery a commodity, rather than a standout feature. If everyone is using it, industry leaders say, where is the advantage?
Photo: Getty Images
An industry conference in Cannes offers some reality checks on AI-boosted advertising, with some important takeaways from prominent executives. One says: “No matter how incredible Sora, Dall-E or Adobe Firefly is, if every single marketer is using it, it can’t possibly be an advantage.” Also, TikTok is launching a new AI “avatars” feature for ads, where an AI actor will represent a creator or brand spokesperson, alongside “stock” AI actors. Also, it includes an “AI dubbing tool” to translate content into 10 languages. Gen-Z is already steeped in the influencer economy, so this takes a closer look at the next step: AI-faked real spokespeople.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- A look at how few social media influencers actually make significant money, especially with platforms ending their billion-dollar content encouragement programs, and companies getting smarter about how much they’re willing to pay people acting as ambassadors from their garages or sitting in their cars filming themselves. Lots of good information that breaks down It’s a deep dive into what appears to be the end of a very niche, but very lucrative boom.
- EV maker Fisker just filed for bankruptcy, highlighting the complex challenges of being an early entrant in a fast-growing new sector. Also, Elon Musk mentioned a $20,000 Model Y Tesla during last week’s shareholder meeting, which could sell like the proverbial hotcakes, and potentially lift Tesla from the doldrums.
- The research company Forrester has just released its 2024 consumer satisfaction index, and it has dropped pretty much across the board for an unprecedented third year running. A main source of dissatisfaction is spiking prices with nothing to show in terms of customer service or other consumer-related contacts. And chatbots are definitely not helping.
New figures from the U.S. Commerce Department showed that retail sales increased less than expected in May, climbing 0.1 percent after a 0.2 percent drop in April. A major cause was lower gas prices, which dropped total receipts at service stations.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news