AI for Small Businesses, the Air Taxi Future, and More
Welcome to AI on a small business scale.
Archer Aviation event in Hawthorne, California.. Photo: Getty Images
A new tool from Wix, a major player in taking the hard work out of website design, now lets users describe a smartphone app in plain English, then its AI makes it, TechCrunch reports. The most likely beneficiaries are small businesses that lack staff expertise in app design, graphics presentation and digital tool creation. This could save huge amounts of time and make it easier for employees to take broad managerial directions and turn them into business realities.
Could this lead to more companies adopting app-based sales and customer service channels? Probably. Will it take away jobs from small developers who serve this market? Not yet. We take a closer look at the latest step in how AI can help business owners.
Here’s what else we’re looking at today:
- The era of fast, affordable air taxi services took a step closer to reality when California startup Archer Aviation became the second company to receive FAA certification to operate as an airline, the company announced Wednesday. We take a closer look at the next steps for this transportation startup, which plans to start initial flights in 2025, and forecasts it serve a market worth at least $80 billion by 2033.
- A sobering statistic for Pride Month: A new survey from hiring site Indeed says a lack of support turns away 30 percent of LGBTQ job applicants. We take a closer look at best practices for companies to welcome people from the LGBTQ+ community. At a time when anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is a growing part of the culture-war landscape, this is a serious reality check.
- Walmart’s employee incentive programs are set to expand, with an initiative that lets nearly 700,000 front-line store employees earning hourly wages make as much as $1,000 more each month by hitting sales targets. We take a closer look at how this may address obstacles created by persistent inflation–juicing sales and keeping employees motivated and productive.
- Small businesses may be a bellwether for a slowing U.S. hiring trend. Reuters looks at companies that aren’t hiring just ahead of U.S. jobs numbers, which come out Friday.
- The U.S. opens an antitrust inquiry into Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are investigating their prominence in the evolving AI market.
- Amazon’s robotaxi unit Zoox will start testing self-driving cars in Miami and Austin. The test areas will be confined to the business and entertainment districts of the two cities.
- Online marketplace Ebay is dropping American Express as a payment option because of what it calls excessive proceeding fees. Other retailers are mulling the move, while giants like Amazon have also reportedly suspended AmEx transactions to try to negotiate for lower transaction costs.
- Boeing didn’t get long to bask in the applause after its Starliner launch before word came out that company Lame-duck CEO Dave Calhoun is being called in to face a Senate hearing June 18. There, he’ll face TV-minded politicians, who are already promising to rake him over the coals for “years of putting profits ahead of safety, stock price ahead of quality, and production speed ahead of responsibility.”
- Solar energy should see a moment in the sun, as a deadline ending tariff-free imports of solar panels looms. New data shows solar installations hit a quarterly record and made up 75 percent of new power added to the U.S. electricity grid.
- Atlanta businesses could see some relief from the impact of a water main break that shut down parts of the city for almost five days. Mayor Andre Dickens pledged up to $5 million for reimbursements and vowed to upgrade the city’s water system.
- A wrinkle in Transpacific e-commerce emerges as no-tariff shipments popular with Shein, Temu hit a U.S. customs speedbump. Customs brokers that handle billions of dollars in shipments are feeling the pinch.
- NewsBreak, the most downloaded news app in the U.S., has Chinese origins and is “writing fiction” with the help of AI.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news