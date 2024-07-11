America’s Retirement Savings Look Skimpy, AI-Powered Job Shifts, and More

Employers might consider new data that makes retirement a financially stressful proposition for many of their older employees–a new survey from Prudential says people aged 55 have an average of $50,000 saved for retirement. Fully two-thirds of people surveyed believe they’ll outlive those savings, and nearly 25 percent of people expect they will need financial support from their families when they stop working. Another 21 percent believe they’ll need help keeping a roof over their heads. We take a closer look at the retirement savings crisis and how longer lifespans might affect people’s working lives.