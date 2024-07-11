America’s Retirement Savings Look Skimpy, AI-Powered Job Shifts, and More
New data shows that Americans aged 55 have an average of $50,000 in retirement savings, not nearly enough to support them when they stop working.
Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
Employers might consider new data that makes retirement a financially stressful proposition for many of their older employees–a new survey from Prudential says people aged 55 have an average of $50,000 saved for retirement. Fully two-thirds of people surveyed believe they’ll outlive those savings, and nearly 25 percent of people expect they will need financial support from their families when they stop working. Another 21 percent believe they’ll need help keeping a roof over their heads. We take a closer look at the retirement savings crisis and how longer lifespans might affect people’s working lives.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- AI giveth, and AI taketh away. That’s the reality behind Intuit’s decision to lay off 1,800 employees–10 percent of its staff–then hire back a similar number down the line. The reason: The company is axing people whose performances “are not meeting expectations,” and then plans to “allocate additional investments to our most critical areas to support our customers and drive growth.” The decoded version of this biz speak means new, souped-up AI bots and computerized financial assistants are now taking over dealing with customers, and the new jobs will likely include a concentration of tech and marketing hires as the rehiring progresses.
- Neuralink CEO Elon Musk gives an update on the medical device maker’s plans. The next patient will get a brain implant soon, and it’s possible the number of new patients will maybe reach a “high single figure” by the end of the year. More colorfully, Musk mused about giving patients superpowers, even implanting arms and legs from the Optimus robot. We look more closely at past problems with earlier versions of the devices, and how the company reworked its system to avoid issues of Neuralink wires retracting and becoming less effective.
- Many websites and apps that offer subscription services use “dark patterns” to manipulate and deceive customers, according to the Federal Trade Commission. These deceptive techniques prompt people to buy products and services they would otherwise ignore, and were found in three-quarters of the 642 websites the agency analyzed. Its recent report, carried out with the help of two other international consumer protection groups, could signal a renewed effort to crack down on these kinds of deceptive practices.
- Is inflation still cooling? Thursday’s closely watched report on June consumer prices provides some positive clues and could inform the Federal Reserve’s decision on whether to cut interest rates this year.
- The European Union accepted Apple’s pledge to let competitors access “tap to pay” iPhone technology to resolve a longstanding antitrust case.
- Massachusetts will put a question on the ballot that, if approved, could allow Uber and Lyft drivers to form a union.
- California set the minimum wage for fast food workers at $20 an hour. Franchise owners responded by cutting employee hours and doing more hands-on work.
- DoorDash is cracking down on drivers who break traffic laws. It will get data from police and flag drivers who have numerous violations for removal from the gig work platform
- Republicans urge Montana’s highest court to reverse a landmark ruling in a climate change lawsuit recently won by a group of young plaintiffs who filed the suit before any of them had turned 18.
- Bill Hwang, the founder of the collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital, is convicted in a securities fraud scheme in which he and his co-conspirators inflated the value of several stocks before prices crashed.
- The Biden administration awards $1.7 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in eight states.General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are among the beneficiaries.
- The Biden administration goes bigger on funding apprenticeships, hoping to draw a contrast with the GOP by directing $244 million to 52 programs in 32 states.
- The IRS said it has collected $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth taxpayers since last year’s launch of an initiative to find scofflaws.
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders