As Inventory Demands Dip, Retail Spaces Get Smaller

Small isn’t just beautiful, it’s trending. Stores are the smallest average size they’ve been since at least 2006, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal. Americans shop differently now, and need less space to make in-person purchases.

A few factors are at work here: Online shopping is a default mode for many consumers, accounting for 15 percent of all retail activity, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. That’s up from 6 percent in 2014, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. It’s also worth noting that the end of the pandemic means more people are going out to eat, boosting demand for smaller storefronts from resturateurs and cafe and coffee-shop proprietors–who now do so much business through online delivery apps that they don’t need as much space.

Real estate data firm CoStar Group told the Journal that the average retail lease for the first nine months of 2023 was 3,300 square feet, the smallest size since it started tracking the data 17 years ago. That’s altered the look of strip malls, shopping centers, business districts and the large shopping malls that weathered shifting retail purchasing habits. “A shopping center today looks very different than it did 10 years ago,” Brandon Svec, CoStar’s national director of U.S. retail analytics, told the Journal. “The focus is much more on experience, much more on food and beverage.”

The data shop said almost 20 percent of retail leases were for food and beverage companies, which sought spaces under 5,000 square feet.

Continued high demand for retail space is a rare positive trend in commercial real estate, because the 2008-2009 drop in new retail construction gave landlords time to lease overbuilt, excess inventory. Commercial real estate giant CBRE reported a national retail space vacancy rate of 4.8 percent, the lowset since the firm started tracking this metric 18 years ago. Retailers large and small have hopped on the customer data train, incorporating in-store purchase information, online orders and social media buying to shrink their own inventories, so they need less space.

“The old days of stack ’em high and watch ’em fly are gone,” Dana Telsey, founder of the Telsey Advisory Group told the Journal.