Buildings for Sale–Cheap, Rockets for Mars, and More
Prices on financially distressed commercial real estate are dropping, which could let some business tenants become their own landlords.
Getty Images
The rise of remote work and a 23-year high in interest rates more than doubled the number of commercial real estate foreclosures in major American cities in April from the total in early 2023. The debt structure for the entire sector is under serious strain, too. Office building loan delinquencies also leaped in May, hitting a 7 percent rate, climbing from 4 percent a year ago.
Adjustments to the office property market mean some buildings are selling for a fraction of their previous price, and one analyst says, “we’re not at the bottom yet.” We take a closer look at how these market disruptions could benefit business owners, who may not be buying their own buildings quite yet, but can at least try to negotiate more favorable lease terms.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- SpaceX’s starship made it to orbit, and back to the ground with a just little bit of damage–in what may be a 90 percent successful mission. It’s a big thumbs up for Elon Musk’s space company’s “break-it-then-fix-it” business model, which is dumbfounding other industry figures. We look at how its strategy is paying off, and who is noticing. As one observer put it, “They’ve got a team that knows what they’re doing, has the capability, is willing to learn, and just as importantly, is not beholden to past assumptions.”
- Seasonal business surge: There’s a rise in the number of services catering to affluent parents whose children are heading for summer camp in the next few weeks. We look at how some entrepreneurs have filled a niche where some parents are paying small businesses hundreds, even thousands, of dollars to buy all the stuff camps say their kids need to be happy campers, then pack it up and ready it for a summer in the woods.
- More details are emerging in the ongoing business catastrophe that is Humane AI. Ahead of the launch of its widely panned AI Pin device, the company “banned” internal negativity–and then briefed everyone a day before launch that the reviews were going to be terrible. Humane is now reportedly seeking to be bought out by HP and is hoping for a $1 billion sale price–on revenues of $7 million. There are plenty of lessons for business owners on what not to do here.
- Janet Yellen adds her voice to the chorus of AI skeptics. The Treasury Department is soliciting public comments on AI use in the financial sector, and Yellen says that the technology could lower transaction costs but comes with “significant risks.”
- Better than expected jobs numbers from the Labor Department suggest the economy is still able to support robust hiring despite continued high interest rates.
- The global count of “zombie companies” is rising. At least 7,000 publicly traded companies are in such bad shape they can’t even pay the interest on their debt. In the U.S., that list includes JetBlue, Wayfair, and Peloton.
- Kentucky’s governor stands up for the EV industry as GOP critics continue their attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said EV manufacturing investments in his state have topped $12 billion and created over 10,000 jobs.
- Does AI training face a data drought? Observers are concerned that publicly available data used to teach the many rapidly evolving AI chatbot models may run out some time between 2026 and 2032.
- Americans are getting picky, not stingy, with their spending. New data shows demand for on-trend goods is pushing up clothing sales of clothing, sporting goods and footwear.
- Trump’s new plan to curb immigration: Tariffs for migrants’ countries of origin. Here’s how that might work-or not.
- No more peeling off the price tag–Walmart announced it’s replacing stick-on labels with digital price screens in 2,300 stores by 2026.
- Old business, new technology. A Texas startup plans to build the first all-new oil refinery in the U.S. since 1977.
- Meta adds some business-focused AI tools to its WhatsApp platform, which will help businesses target their advertising to their most likely customers.
