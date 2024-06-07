Buildings for Sale–Cheap, Rockets for Mars, and More

The rise of remote work and a 23-year high in interest rates more than doubled the number of commercial real estate foreclosures in major American cities in April from the total in early 2023. The debt structure for the entire sector is under serious strain, too. Office building loan delinquencies also leaped in May, hitting a 7 percent rate, climbing from 4 percent a year ago.

Adjustments to the office property market mean some buildings are selling for a fraction of their previous price, and one analyst says, “we’re not at the bottom yet.” We take a closer look at how these market disruptions could benefit business owners, who may not be buying their own buildings quite yet, but can at least try to negotiate more favorable lease terms.