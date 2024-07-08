Businesses See Benefits From Encouraging Workers to Rise Through the Ranks, AI Can Code, and More

In an age when workers will leave their jobs for better pay, more responsibilities, and opportunities to learn new skills, some businesses are creating those opportunities in-house. This is largely in response to a groundswell of data indicating that many workers are feeling stuck in their current jobs, prompting some companies to launch initiatives to retain top employees. These include opportunities to work in other cities–or even in entirely different departments for short or prolonged periods. We take a closer look at how this helps reduce employee churn and keep a workforce motivated. As one manager says, these paths to advancement help workers build new skill sets and gain experience that increase their value to their employers.