Businesses See Benefits From Encouraging Workers to Rise Through the Ranks, AI Can Code, and More
Internal mobility initiatives are cropping up as companies try to retain their best workers with road maps to advance within their organizations.
Illustration: Getty Images
In an age when workers will leave their jobs for better pay, more responsibilities, and opportunities to learn new skills, some businesses are creating those opportunities in-house. This is largely in response to a groundswell of data indicating that many workers are feeling stuck in their current jobs, prompting some companies to launch initiatives to retain top employees. These include opportunities to work in other cities–or even in entirely different departments for short or prolonged periods. We take a closer look at how this helps reduce employee churn and keep a workforce motivated. As one manager says, these paths to advancement help workers build new skill sets and gain experience that increase their value to their employers.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- How good is ChatGPT at coding? It’s not bad, as long as you’re asking it to help with problems related to older coding conundrums, according to a recent analysis by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Results show “ChatGPT has an extremely broad range of success when it comes to producing functional code…depending on the difficulty of the task, the programming language, and a number of other factors.” Inc. looks at how companies using AI should take note and remember that the new technology has limits, and keep some human coding expertise involved in their processes.
- The robots are coming–to China. At a large robotics show in Shanghai, Tesla showed a demo model of its much-touted Optimus robot. It was static and displayed behind glass. China this week also published its own official version of science fiction writer Isaac Asimov’s law for robots, governing their safety and requiring that they “safeguard human dignity.” It’s significant because China plans to start “mass production of humanoid robots” next year.
- Americans can now buy bullets-from vending machines. The Dallas area-based company American Rounds has installed vending machines that sell bullets in supermarkets across five southern states. The company says it requires qualified customers to register before making purchases. The machines reportedly use AI to verify that buyers are over 21, and confirm their identities against registration data. The company says it received requests from over 200 retailers in nine states for the hi-tech bullet dispensers.
- Fraud alert: Scammers are swiping billions from Americans every year. Worse, most crooks are getting away with it as cyber hazards become more sophisticated.
- Will the magic of TikTok endure? While the platform faces uncertainty amid efforts to ban it, TikTok’s influence remains undisputed. The question is whether or not it’s built to last.
- AI keeps learning from your social media posts. Platforms including Meta, Reddit, and even Wikipedia are allowing AI models to train using their data-data that comes from their users.
- A North Dakota tribe is building a massive greenhouse for its crops. When fully complete, the greenhouse will be among the largest in the U.S., and return some agricultural self-sufficiency to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.
- An Alaska tourist spot will vote whether to ban cruise ships on Saturdays to give locals a break from tourist traffic. A look at the impact of cruising on Juneau.
- Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says.
- In EV news, Nascar debuts an electric racecar, while Porsche cuts some combustion models’ production.
- Hurricane Beryl’s impact so far: More than 1,300 canceled flights and a possible shutdown of oil refinery ports in Texas.
- In record U.S. summer heat, a heavy hurricane season could roil fuel prices as oil refiners sweat extreme weather events.
Refreshed leadership advice from CEO Stephanie Mehta