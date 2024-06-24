California Franchise Owners Struggle With the High Cost of Cheap Burgers, AI Gets Chatty, and More

California’s $20 an hour fast-food minimum wage got listed as a major factor after one of San Francisco’s oldest McDonald’s locations shuttered Sunday, after 30 years. The owner said the new wage rate was a main reason for the closing, though he added that he also paid some of the highest rent and property taxes in the United States. This follows last week’s closing of a historic Arby’s restaurant–the $20 an hour wage was also mentioned as a significant factor in the decision. According to a hospitality lobbying group, over 10,000 fast food jobs have been cut thus far since the law took effect. We take a closer look at the downward spiral that’s resulted.