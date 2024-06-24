California Franchise Owners Struggle With the High Cost of Cheap Burgers, AI Gets Chatty, and More
A California law boosting fast-food worker pay to $20 an hour is a major factor in some franchise owners’ decisions to close restaurants in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as others cut jobs to afford the pay hike and delivery drivers in New York and Seattle face a squeeze after similar laws took effect.
McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco, California.. Photo: Getty Images
California’s $20 an hour fast-food minimum wage got listed as a major factor after one of San Francisco’s oldest McDonald’s locations shuttered Sunday, after 30 years. The owner said the new wage rate was a main reason for the closing, though he added that he also paid some of the highest rent and property taxes in the United States. This follows last week’s closing of a historic Arby’s restaurant–the $20 an hour wage was also mentioned as a significant factor in the decision. According to a hospitality lobbying group, over 10,000 fast food jobs have been cut thus far since the law took effect. We take a closer look at the downward spiral that’s resulted.
Additionally, in Seattle and New York, laws that boosted delivery drivers for online food apps have resulted in cuts to workers’ hours and an overall drop in the number of orders. The decline is moving so fast that Seattle is reportedly considering reversing its law.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- A new survey shows people are finding it harder to distinguish AI from people in test conversations. It’s a sign that, in addition to a computer getting closer to passing the 1950-era Turing Test that assesses how closely it can display humanlike intelligence even with its flaws, AI advances aren’t just hype. The pending arrival of GPT5, an even more advanced AI system, will likely yield even more “convincing” AI in daily life and business. We look at some lessons for business owners: adopt AI now or risk being left behind by your competition, and make sure you differentiate your business by incorporating the technology so cleverly and loudly. It’s the “buy organic!” call of the AI era.
- When a company sets up shop in a specialized tech hub, it’s usually a good move. In addition to tax and infrastructure advantages, and the benefits of being in a dynamic, growth-oriented environment and economic ecosystem, a recent study found investment funding tends to accumulate around those areas. Another indicator of success: those hubs also produce far more patent applications than other locations. We look more closely at this phenomenon–Silicon Valley leads the pack, of course–and consider how the recent federal initiative that created 31 similar economic development zones, mostly away from the coasts, might foster more innovation.
- The Department of Justice is recommending that Boeing face criminal charges for violating the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement following two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, killing nearly 350 people in 2018 and 2019. The company paid a $2.5 billion fine, but avoided further penalties in exchange for an agreement to overhaul its compliance and safety systems. A slew of troubling incidents since January–including a door panel flying off a 737 airliner mid-flight–put the company in the negative spotlight again. The Justice Department in May found Boeing had violated its earlier agreement, opening it up to further prosecution.
- Under Armour will pay $434 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the sportswear maker of defrauding shareholders about its revenue growth in order to meet Wall Street forecasts. The settlement averts a scheduled trial July 15 in a Baltimore federal court.
- A hacking group claiming responsibility for last week’s CDK systems hack demands millions of dollars from the company, as CDK tries to get back online after business at thousands of car dealerships and other customers was snarled to a near standstill by the hack.
- Apple and Meta have discussed an AI partnership, according to published reports. The deal would put Meta’s generative AI product in Apple devices, part of an initiative that could see similar partnerships with other AI firms.
- China’s ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is working with Broadcom to develop an advanced AI chip. The cross-border effort is happening with ByteDance under a huge cloud in the U.S., as its social media platform faces a ban over national security concerns.
- European Union regulators accused Apple of breaching the 27-nation bloc’s digital competition rules for its App Store. It’s the first action taken under the Digital Markets Act to prevent tech “gatekeepers” from cornering digital markets.
- Facial recognition startup Clearview AI settled a privacy suit over its use of a massive trove of images it pulled from social media and other sources, which lawyers said violated people’s privacy rights. The settlement, which could be worth more than $50 million, wouldn’t pay victims, but instead give them a share in the company’s value.
- The U.S. proposed new rules to prevent Americans from investing in Chinese technology with military uses. Investments in China that could be used for artificial intelligence, computer chips and quantum computing would receive added scrutiny.
