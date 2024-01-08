Carta’s Self-Dealing Investor Pitch Sets Off Silicon Valley Firestorm. Can the Founder’s Apology Douse the Flames?

Update: On January 8, Carta announced it would exit the secondary trading business to address recent criticism and eliminate opportunities for future self-dealing at the company.

Add unsolicited, apparently self-dealing attempts to buy out ownership stakes to the long list of challenges startups face on their paths to becoming publicly listed companies. That’s what’s irritating clients of Carta, a Silicon Valley outfit seeking to become a “private stock market” for privately owned companies.

Carta’s everyday business is to serve as a platform for equity management of private companies, particularly managing their cap tables–data that shows the ownership distribution of an unlisted company. Carta has lately gotten more attention for lawsuits brought by former employees claiming harassment and gender discrimination, and at least three rounds of layoffs in 2023, according to Fortune. On Friday, a prominent client, Karri Saarinen, CEO of Linear, a San Francisco-based issue tracking and project management company for software developers, took to LinkedIn to post an email from a Carta representative seeking to purchase shares of the four-year-old startup from one of its angel investors, saying they had a “firm buy order.” Since the offer was made without Saarinen’s knowledge or permission, he said he was deeply concerned that Carta was misusing Linear clients’ confidential information.

“They never contacted us (their customer) about starting an order book for Linear shares,” he wrote. “The investor they reached out to is a family member whose investment we never published anywhere. We and they never opted in to any kind of secondary sales.”

The dispute over Carta, which is valued at $7.4 billion, played out over LinkedIn through the weekend and touched off a whirlwind of charged commentary around Silicon Valley. The critical issue, Saarinen wrote, is that private companies generally avoid selling and trading equity shares in the secondary market. While every company must manage its cap table, he said, a difficult shareholder can drain company resources and attention.

“Secondary sales to unknown buyers are potentially harmful for the company,” he wrote. “Carta’s whole business has been to help private companies to manage their equity. Using their own employees to start soliciting these secondary sales is actively trying to harm the startup who is their customer.”

Chase Spenst, founder of the startup lender and consultancy Ground Control, joined the clamor on Saarinen’s feed. He wrote: “I’ve also had this happen–different email but they reached out directly about something not relevant to our company. I was getting concerned emails from investors all day that I had to explain the email didn’t come from me, that it didn’t apply to us, and they didn’t have anything to do or follow up with. I was irate and called carta immediately. Basically got ‘well this will happen sometimes–see your terms and conditions’ response. This email doesn’t surprise me in the least.” Inc. sent a request for comment to Carta but one was not furnished in time for publication. But in response to Saarinen’s post, Carta founder Henry Ward made a swift apology and blamed the incident on a lower-level employee.

“Hi Karri and everyone, I’m appalled that this happened,” Ward wrote. “We are still investigating but it appears that Friday morning an employee violated our internal procedures and went out of bounds reaching out to customers they shouldn’t have. This impacted Karri’s company and two other companies. We have contacted the other two companies and are continuing to investigate. If you have any other information please reach out to me directly at henry.ward@carta.com to let me know while we continue our investigation.”

Carta may be investigating the matter, but to some degree, the damage has already been done. Saarinen posted the following update on the lengthy comment thread: Carta’s leadership did reach out to me on Friday. I shared my disappointment and frustration but they didn’t share any explanation over email but wanted to have call which I will have with them on Monday. So far I’ve heard from 4 of our investors who were approached with the same email. All of them were the early pre-seed investors. Also heard from 2 companies who had this happen to them. One of them a prominent AI company.