Companies Eye OpenAI Alternatives as Tech Hedge

The artificial intelligence revolution in business has barely started, but high drama and potential legal troubles at OpenAI may offer an early, useful lesson on the pitfalls of depending on one form of technology.

Many companies that use OpenAI applications are seeking alternative A.I. options to reduce the risk of losing the benefits of the new technology, according to the Wall Street Journal. OpenAI, creator of the popular ChatGPT application that’s captured market- and mindshare, was roiled by management turmoil last November, and the closely watched saga prompted many executives to check on how much they depended on one company for their A.I. needs.

Leaders at Walmart, Aviatrix, and other businesses were riveted by the boardroom battle that saw co-founder Sam Altman dismissed as CEO, then reinstated within days. The apparent instability raised concerns about over-reliance on ChatGPT, said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix, a cloud networking company. Aviatrix has several A.I. tools, and Merritt quickly checked with his tech team to make sure they didn’t depend solely on OpenAI technology. He said the company does use other A.I. models.

“We’re still using ChatGPT,” Merritt told the paper. “But I feel more comfortable that we haven’t proprietarily tied ourselves to it.”

Walmart leaders huddled after the Altman fracas and concluded the company’s internal platform, which can use different A.I. models, was resilient enough to weather any possible problems with OpenAI, which is one of the models used by the giant retailer. A company spokesperson told the Journal that Walmart’s A.I. tool development strategy remains focused on being able to use multiple large language models. While OpenAI representatives were quick to note the company didn’t lose major clients in its executive shuffle, the need to diversify creates opportunities for competitors to supply alternatives.

Amazon Web Services touted its A.I. offerings at a recent company convention, and Google, Meta, and startups like Anthropic and Cohere are actively positioning themselves as alternatives and backups to OpenAI tech, the paper reported.