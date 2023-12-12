Disney’s Ban on Third-Party Tour Guides Is a Tough Lesson for Small Businesses

Third-party tour guides who take visitors through Disney World find they’re no longer welcome at the happiest place on earth.

After a string of recent challenges, the entertainment giant has been cracking down on third-part tour guides, banning them from its Florida theme parks, and having Orange County police officers issue trespassing notices. The bans can’t be appealed for at least one year, Business Insider reported recently. When your wristband’s blue, they’re on to you.

Numerous third-party tour guides, who charge between $150 to $300 an hour for private tours, told Business Insider and the Washington Post they’ve had their season pass wristbands turn blue at park gates, denying them entry. That’s been followed by startling conversations with park managers and notices from local law enforcement officers detailed to the parks. Disney charges between $450 and $900 an hour for private tours, which include perks like line-cutting privileges on rides and attractions, and access to backstage areas that smaller tour operators don’t get.

Disney started cracking down on outside tour operators this year, citing “a significant increase” in unauthorized sales of its own services, including reservations for restaurants and hotels, the Disability Access Service and the time-saving Genie-Plus line-cutting service. “When this activity happens, it impacts the experience of other guests following the rules–including our guests with disabilities–and impedes our theme park operations,” a spokesperson told the Post. “Just like Starbucks would not permit a third party to come into their stores to sell coffee to their customers, Disney does not permit unauthorized commercial activities in its theme parks.”

Vacationers at the parks complain visiting has become complicated and expensive, and they dislike extra fees for services that used to be free. Navigating the parks, especially with small children, now makes online research vital, and a burgeoning number of third-party tour guides have tried to fill a market niche. Reports suggest there are now hundreds of third-party guides, though Disney’s crackdown is thinning the ranks.

The bottom line for these independent small operators is stark: There’s no recourse and little chance that part of their business will be revived. While Disney’s Starbucks analogy is clear and commonsensical, there may be other factors at work. A string of box-office flops since the pandemic, including “The Marvels,” “Lightyear,” “Strange World,” “The Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and “The Little Mermaid” may be pushing the entertainment giant to stanch any competition that leaches away bottom-line profits. The David versus Goliath–or, perhaps Sully (Monsters Inc.) versus Tinkerbell–dynamic is as old as commerce itself. Still, Disney’s crackdown illustrates some serious perils, both for tour guides like Melissa Hanks, who moved from Wisconsin to Florida to be closer to Disney parks and turned her superfan enthusiasm into her business, Create A Dream Travel. It also points up issues for small business development in general.

“All entrepreneurs and businesses should have access to markets to launch and grow new businesses, but today–and the way markets are structured–dominant corporations are a major barrier,” Nidhi Hegde, director of strategy and programs at the American Economic Liberties Project, told Vox in a 2021 story discussing the general aspects of big and small businesses. “And that is one of the reasons we’re seeing entrepreneurship and small business growth declining.”