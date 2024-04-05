As Dust Settles in Quake Region, People Breathe Sighs of Relief

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake, among the biggest ever recorded in the Northeast, did not cause major damage, according to initial reports.

A Friday morning earthquake shook the northeastern United States, a rare occurrence for the region. No deaths, injuries, or serious damage were reported in the immediate aftermath of the 4.8 magnitude quake, which the United States Geological Survey said centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 50 miles west of New York City.

The quake was from Philadelphia to western Massachusetts, and prompted numerous cautionary shutdowns in anticipation of potential aftershocks. The Holland Tunnel, connecting Manhattan to New Jersey, and a suburban rail line running southeast from Philadelphia were shut down for safety inspections, and JFK and Newark airports issued ground stops after the 10:23 a.m. temblor. The tunnel reopened less than two hours after the initial rattle, and normal activity was resuming at the airports by 1 p.m.

But as elected officials and public agencies queued up to cautiously announce that things were generally all right, with no news of casualties or serious property damage, there was still a palpable sense of disruption and caution throughout the region. Safety experts urged people to be vigilant and report any cracks or apparent impacts from the quake. “Earthquakes don’t happen every day in New York, so this can be extremely traumatic,” New York mayor Eric Adams said in a post-quake press conference, even as emergency alerts caused phones within range of his microphone to buzz audibly. “New Yorkers should go about their normal day.”

That normal day included a whole lot of talking about the quake, or demonstrating its effects on social media.

“When it happened I almost thought there was a truck outside my home that was causing the violent vibrations. Then I started to see the texts and WhatsApp messages,” entrepreneur Sajjad Chowdhry posted on LinkedIn. “Thankfully we’re all OK.” Deborah, a New Jersey resident who said she lives near Lebanon, about five miles from the epicenter, called into radio station WNYC to describe the serious shaking and minor damage to her house. She said the quake made glass jars fall off her shelves and jarred some recent spackling patches loose from her walls.

“I’ll be OK but I’m gonna have to get out the vacuum and pick up the spackle and little shards of glass,” she told call-in host Brian Lehrer. “It was very unsettling.”

The United States Geological Survey said that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people. New York City’s emergency notification system said in a social media post more than 30 minutes after the quake that it had no reports of damage or injuries in the city. New Jersey Transit posted on X that its train system was subject to delays caused by bridge inspections. The Philadelphia area’s Patco rail line suspended service out of what it said was “an abundance of caution.”

Janno Lieber, head of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, said all seven of the bridges the agency is responsible for had been inspected and showed no signs of damage.

At midday, as reactions shifted from fear and worry, some residents found relief in a bit of gallows humor. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person texted Lehrer with a suggestion for a new state slogan: “New Jersey, you can shake us, but you can’t rattle us.”

But perhaps the best, though, came from the Empire State Building’s official X account: