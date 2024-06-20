Elon Musk Talks Up Robot Friends and Tries to Woo Advertisers to X, and More
The Optimus robot could be your good-looking, AI-powered pal, Musk says. At the Cannes Lions global creative industries conference, he also walked back some of his criticism of former advertisers on X.
Elon Musk and a Tesla Optimus robot.. Photos: Getty Images; Courtesy Tesla
Elon Musk spoke at the Cannes Lions global creative industries conference, touching on the Optimus robot again: He wants it to be “good looking” and something that people think of as a friend. He thinks “You can just ask it to walk your dog, take care of your house, babysit the kids, cook dinner, play the piano” and that everyone will get one. He also said they’ll be working in different industries–we take a closer look at how this fits into some principles of industrial design, and at the mercurial CEO’s climbdown from his hostile comments about advertisers who left the social media platform X after he made antisemitic remarks in his own posts.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- OpenAI’s ex-safety head Ilya Sutskever has started a new AI company, dubbed Safe Superintelligence Inc., or SSI. Based on a tweet from Sutskever, the company will pursue “safe superintelligence in a straight shot, with one focus, one goal and one product.” Safety is obviously a big deal to the entrepreneur who left OpenAI earlier this year, citing concerns about CEO Sam Altman’s moves to adopt new technology at the expense of safeguards. One reason safeguards are needed? Things like this: A harsh report excoriates Perplexity AI. An investigation found that the AI deliberately employs tools that circumvent website publishers’ wishes to not be indexed–essentially scraping data to train the AI even though the user said not to. And it goes against everything in the company’s published policy. We offer some lessons about good corporate policy, trust, and how small businesses must not publish anything on their company website or blog that they don’t want to end up in an AI somewhere.
- It’s clear that AI will replace many jobs, and it looks like the finance industry will see the biggest transformation. Citi just released a study listing a slew of sectors whose employees will be most affected by the new technology. We look at the results: Banking is the unlucky leader, with up to 54 percent of its jobs potentially replaced by AI bots. Insurance and energy round out the other two podium spots with 48 and 43 percent replacement levels, respectively.
- A pair of California laws taking effect July 1 will require businesses to list every fee and service visitors will pay for when they settle up, in an effort to uncover hidden and junk fees. Minnesota has passed a similar measure, and five other states are considering it to provide more transparency.
- The Biden administration plans to ban U.S. sales of Kaspersky software over Russia ties. The antivirus software is used by many large U.S. customers, including critical infrastructure providers and state and local governments. Experts raised concerns that flaws in computer’s systems could allow the software to steal sensitive information from American computers, install malware or withhold critical updates.
- Snapchat must pay $15 million to settle a discrimination and harassment lawsuit in California. The social media platform paid many women employees far less than their male counterparts, failed to prevent workplace sexual harassment, and retaliated against women who complained.
- Air taxi startup Joby Aviation says it has FAA approval for its in-house software to be used in future operations. It’s a milestone as the market develops.
- The U.K. takes Europe’s top spot as the location of GenAI startups, thanks in part to research efforts at its universities, according to the venture capital firm Accel.
- The retail and technology software supplier CDK is investigating a cyber incident that forced it to briefly shut down all its systems to protect clients like General Motors and BMW. The protective measure lasted about 12 hours.
- Apple suspended work on its next high-end headset and plans to focus on developing a cheaper model to complement its $3,500 Vision Pro device.
