Elon Musk Talks Up Robot Friends and Tries to Woo Advertisers to X, and More

Elon Musk spoke at the Cannes Lions global creative industries conference, touching on the Optimus robot again: He wants it to be “good looking” and something that people think of as a friend. He thinks “You can just ask it to walk your dog, take care of your house, babysit the kids, cook dinner, play the piano” and that everyone will get one. He also said they’ll be working in different industries–we take a closer look at how this fits into some principles of industrial design, and at the mercurial CEO’s climbdown from his hostile comments about advertisers who left the social media platform X after he made antisemitic remarks in his own posts.