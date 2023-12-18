Nikola Founder’s Sentencing Highlights EV Startup Missteps

Ex-CEO Trevor Milton could go to prison for telling investors his no-emissions trucks were ready to go. It’s the latest mark against the fake-it-till-you-make-it startup ethos.

The founder of the startup electric truck maker Nikola is headed to prison after a fraud conviction, the most extreme example of the electric vehicle market’s many corner-cutting measures gone wrong.

The New York Times reports that ex-CEO Trevor Milton will be sentenced today in federal court in Manhattan, after last year’s conviction for securities and wire fraud. Milton was accused of pumping up the value of the company’s stock by exaggerating the health of the startup. The Times adds that the case “highlights the financial carnage left behind by a crop of electric vehicle startups and their promoters.”

Prosecutors plan to ask the judge for a prison sentence of 11 years and a $5 million fine for lying to investors about having working prototypes of no-emission long-haul trucks, a multibillion-dollar roster of binding orders and was making cheap hydrogen fuel. The littered highway of U.S. electric vehicle startup failures follows a familiar pattern: Entrepreneurs trying shoot for the moon and getting caught up in the harsh realities of bringing a viable product to market, all the while promising investors that the company is fine, the prototype can be scaled, the supply chain is healthy, the software works great–except when none of that is true.

While much of the fraud occurred with E.V. startups that went public through hasty unions with special-purpose acquisitions companies, commonly called SPACs, the errors and untruths that took down many of them and made millions of investor dollars vanish, the dynamic is largely a financially amped-up version of the implosions of smaller new companies. The need for outside capital can fuel a downward spiral when pressure from investors causes founders and leaders to overpromise and under-deliver–if they deliver at all.

Many mobility mavericks found their industry-disruption dreams were easier to describe than execute. The vehicle manufacturing market is especially challenging. To succeed, startups must ramp up production quickly, while meeting regulatory standards and securing reliable supply chains. Nikola, whose very name shows the impact of Tesla’s success (both nod to inventor Nikola Tesla) and other startups like Canoo, Lordstown Motors and Lucid Motors are all prime examples, the Times reports. Lordstown, which drew an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump, but saw its CEO resign and eventually file for bankruptcy protection after inflating the number of orders it had.

Faraday Future, the Times also reported, has delivered only nine of its luxury E.V.s, and misled investors by saying 14,000 unpaid expressions of interest were committed orders backed by cash. Management said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that its “corporate culture failed to sufficiently prioritize compliance.”