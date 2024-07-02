Fast Fashion’s Rise Pushes Up Air Shipping Costs for Everyone Else

The airborne supply chain is getting stretched thin again, this time from the global popularity of Shein and Temu, e-commerce giants whose fast fashion offerings are filling space in nearly every air freight flight out of China. Rates in June climbed as much as 40 percent from a year ago, in a season that’s usually less busy. We take a closer look at the potential consequences for other businesses that want to fly goods and supplies out of Asia, as one freight forwarding expert warns that companies that haven’t made air cargo arrangements for the busy pre-holiday shopping season “might be in for quite a ride.”