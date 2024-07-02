Fast Fashion’s Rise Pushes Up Air Shipping Costs for Everyone Else
Chinese e-commerce powerhouses Shein and Temu are doing so much overseas business they’ve driven air cargo rates through the stratosphere, leaving less space or capacity for other companies to ship supplies and products from China.
Getty Images
The airborne supply chain is getting stretched thin again, this time from the global popularity of Shein and Temu, e-commerce giants whose fast fashion offerings are filling space in nearly every air freight flight out of China. Rates in June climbed as much as 40 percent from a year ago, in a season that’s usually less busy. We take a closer look at the potential consequences for other businesses that want to fly goods and supplies out of Asia, as one freight forwarding expert warns that companies that haven’t made air cargo arrangements for the busy pre-holiday shopping season “might be in for quite a ride.”
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- Meta had to make some tweaks to the process it uses to label images as “made with AI” after complaints from creators whose real photos were flagged. And Google will require political campaign ads to disclose any use of AI or digital alterations to material depicting real or realistic looking people or events. Add these two cautionary examples to the long list of reasons small businesses must keep in mind that using AI can lead to unexpected pitfalls. As always, keep an eye on your company’s intellectual property and how it is used online.
- The financial decline of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was steep and devastating. We take a look at the events leading to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and how it got $1 billion into debt despite its relatively successful self-help book publishing line. The lesson here looks like a question of sticking to the business you know–the company is also still operating Red Box DVD Kiosks. Clearly, the belated shift to streaming with its Cackle unit wasn’t enough to offset the costs of running what is now a largely obsolete business.
- Anthropic AI is giving out grants to other organizations that can invent AI “measures,” a new set of benchmarks to assess the performance and impact of new generative AI models. In a blog post, the company said: “Our investment in these evaluations is intended to elevate the entire field of AI safety.” It wants to evaluate an AI’s capacity to disrupt national security, deceive or manipulate people, and carry out cyberattacks.
- The Supreme Court issued a slew of consequential rulings at the end of its term Monday, but chose not to rule on the legality of laws in Texas and Florida meant to keep tech companies from regulating social media platform content they say is offensive. Technology trade groups challenged the laws on First Amendment grounds. In other social media regulation news, a federal judge blocked a Mississippi law requiring age verification for websites.
- California is considering unique safety regulations for AI companies, including preventing them from manipulating the state electrical grid or building chemical weapons, but the measures face serious tech firm opposition.
- The Biden administration proposes a rule for workplaces to address excessive heat, including training on recognizing heat-related illnesses. The measure goes beyond out-of-office jobs that you’d expect, to include restaurant employees and others.
- Tipped off: American consumers grapple with tip creep. When the self-service checkout machines at the airport offer a tipping option, it’s time to assess the situation with a critical eye.
- A court ruling stopped the Fearless Fund from making further investments because a judge said an anti-DEI suit against the Black-owned venture capital firm would likely succeed. The decision casts a long shadow on diversity in venture capital funding.
- Boeing faces a Friday deadline to decide if it will accept a plea deal offered by the Department of Justice on fraud charges related to a pair of 737 MAX crashes that marked the start of the company’s long decline.
- Echoes of the dotcom bubble haunt today’s AI-driven stock market. The concentration of capital in AI firms may throw the markets out of balance if investors pull back quickly.
- Analysts said Tuesday that Tesla’s EV deliveries will fall for the second straight quarter, dropping about 6 percent.
- A regulatory filing Monday said Salesforce shareholders rejected a compensation plan for CEO Marc Benioff and put the brakes on big payouts for other top executives.
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders