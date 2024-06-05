Google’s AI Search Pullback, Carbon-Sucking Tech and More
Google pulls back from its AI-assisted searches. New data shows only 15 percent of queries get AI Overview responses, but some business sectors are still at risk of getting questionable information.
Photo: Climeworks, Getty Images
Google’s AI Overview feature is in retreat. The tech site Search Engine Land notes that AI Overview now shows up in only 15% of search results, down from 84% earlier. When the tech giant unveiled its “AI Overview” search feature to the public in May, it sounded helpful: Search queries were processed by an AI model and popped out crisp summaries of available information on the topic in question. Out in the wider world, the technology rollout stumbled.
Reports of bizarre, even dangerous AI recommendations garnered plenty of bad publicity. Worries about AI search’s impact on Google’s ad business prompted CEO Sundar Pichai to make public efforts to reassure worried ad clients. We take a closer look at the business sectors and search topics that are still getting potentially flawed AI Overview results.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- Carbon reduction company Climeworks unveiled its third-generation system for sucking carbon directly out of the air. The catch? The tech is still way too expensive to sell-much less scale-but the company says its new iteration uses half the energy, and operates at half the cost as earlier models. We take a closer look at the tech and the market possibilities for businesses that can deliver painless carbon reduction solutions.
- GenZ and Millennial computer users are the security “weak link,” as AI makes cyberattacks better and easier to launch, Digiday reports. We examine survey results that describe employee and IT security experts’ worries that younger workers will be the ones who allow bad actors to skirt safeguards and upend their workplaces.
- There’s new data on tipping practices, underscored by the pressures or feelings of guilt that people say motivates them to shell out. We look at how tipping rates are declining in the face of persistent inflation.
- Dollar Tree is exploring a possible sale of its struggling Family Dollar stores unit. Sales have slumped badly and the parent company is closing 970 stores. Will it be a bargain?
- Will company founders dreaming of going public one day start factoring Stetsons into those fantasies? Perhaps, if a group backed by BlackRock and Citadel Securities succeeds in launching a new national stock exchange in the Lone Star State.
- OpenAI and Deepmind insiders wrote an open letter warning of serious AI risks. These AI experts, including “several” anonymous sources who still work at OpenAI, say the spread of misinformation and the loss of independent AI systems could lead to “human extinction.”
- Microsoft wants to revamp customer call centers with AI. Does this mean an actual robot will robocall you? Yes, and the chatbots many call centers use will be a lot smarter, too.
- A company in Brunswick, Maine, dubbed bluShift Aerospace, will send its products to a lonelier place–it plans to start launching small satellites into space in 2025, eventually turning the rural state into a hub for nanosatellite launches.
- The demand for energy to power generative AI data centers keeps growing. According to one estimate, it could hobble the Biden administration’s efforts to decarbonize the power sector by 2035. So the Department of Energy is asking Big Tech firms to help create climate-friendly power supplies to keep them running.
- Like a pop star, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang stirs up ‘Jensanity‘ in Taiwan, where he’s on a visit to his homeland. Paparazzi follow his every move, fans flock to restaurants where he’s eaten, and Huang is reportedly loving it.
- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm calls higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese vehicles crucial for automakers. In May, the Biden administration lifted the tariffs on Chinese-made EVs ahead of the presidential election to 100 percent, up from 25 percent.
- Cisco on Tuesday launched a $1 billion AI fund and made its first investments. Cohere, Mistral AI, and Scale AI are all getting funding as part of its initial $200 million commitments.
- SpaceX’s next Starship rocket test gets FAA go-ahead. The reusable rocket is meant to be the future of the company’s satellite launch and astronaut business.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news