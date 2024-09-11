Harris-Trump Debate: A Clash of Tone and Style, Light on Details

Neither candidate offered many specifics on the economy in Tuesday’s presidential debate, though their differences were on full display in a barbed 90-minute encounter.

Viewers of Tuesday night’s debate between presidential hopefuls Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump didn’t get detailed insights into the candidates’ economic policies. They were lucky to come away with “concepts of a plan.”

That phrase, uttered by the former president in response to a question about what a Trump administration would do about getting rid of Obamacare, was a fair summary of the largely specifics-free pronouncements each candidate offered about their economic plans during their 90-minute debate.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in a debate moderated by ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis, neither Harris nor Trump offered much new information, though the differences between their visions remained clear through their often-barbed exchanges. Trump emphasized his reliance on tariffs to create jobs and boost incomes, while Harris stuck with her ambition to create “an opportunity economy” through tax breaks for new businesses, building new housing, and discussing pocketbook concerns on a household level. “My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to start-up small businesses, knowing they are part of the backbone of America’s economy,” Harris said, before assailing her opponent’s top-down approach to economic policy, which she called “the Trump sales tax.”

“His plan is to do what he has done before, which is to provide a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations, which will result in $5 trillion to America’s deficit,” Harris said.

Trump countered with his strategy to increase tariffs on imported goods, targeting China in particular. “We’re doing tariffs on other countries,” he said. “Other countries are going to finally, after 75 years, pay us back for all that we’ve done for the world. And the tariff will be substantial in some cases. I took in billions and billions of dollars, as you know, from China.” He attacked the current administration’s economic record, zeroing in on the high inflation rates that have been a hallmark of the post-pandemic era.

‘Look, we’ve had a terrible economy because inflation has–which is really known as a country buster” he said. “It breaks up countries. We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation’s history.”

And that was about as detailed as it got from an economic policy perspective. Harris cited a recent Goldman Sachs analysis of her opponent’s tariff and tax cut plans, saying “Donald Trump’s plan would make the economy worse. Mine would strengthen the economy.” Trump dismissed her criticism as “just a sound bite,” though that is most of what the candidates offered in their televised exchanges, where the main goals were for Harris to appear presidential and for Trump to remain on message and not veer off his own campaign messages.

Contrasting tones and postures Trump was generally restrained, except when he was not, appearing rattled when Harris invited viewers to attend a Trump rally and see the number of people leaving early, and also at one point repeating a baseless claim that undocumented immigrants were eating household pets in an Ohio city.

At one point, Trump, asserting he would be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, sought to tie the vice president to what he called a “weak” foreign policy carried out by President Joe Biden.

When given a chance to reply, Harris said, “First of all, it’s important to remind the former president you’re not running against Joe Biden, you’re running against me.” In a move that set the tone for her debate performance, Harris began the night by walking over to Trump and offering a firm handshake as the former president stood at his debate lectern.

“Kamala Harris,” she said, introducing herself at the first-ever meeting between the two candidates. “Let’s have a good debate.”

“Nice to see you. Have fun,” Trump replied. It was the most civil response of the night, as Harris assailed Trump’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion legislation that was dismantled during the Republican’s term in office, leading to highly restrictive bans on abortion in 20 states, some of which make no exception for pregnancies resulting from cases of rape or incest, she said.

“But understand, if Donald Trump were to be re-elected, he will sign a national abortion ban,” she said, later continuing her critique, “And one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government, and Donald Trump certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”

Trump dismissed her attack as “an absolute lie,” and said his appointment of three Supreme Court justices instrumental in overturning Roe allowed the issue to revert to individual states. “I’m not signing a ban,” Trump said. “And there’s no reason to sign a ban. Because we’ve gotten what everybody wanted. Democrats, Republicans, and everybody else and every legal scholar wanted it to be brought back into the states, and said there would be no need for a national ban on abortion.”

As the candidates clashed on topics including immigration, crime, America’s global standing, the January 6 insurrection, and the war in Ukraine, their differences were clear, even when the microphones were muted. Harris often smiled as Trump made his points, and looked at her opponent as he spoke. Trump rarely turned his head toward Harris’s side of the stage and scowled frequently.