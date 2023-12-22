Hyperloop One Aimed to Reinvent Transportation. Now It’s Folded Up Shop for Good
Elon Musk’s sci-fi transit system of tunnels and high-speed vehicles never got traction beyond the prototype stage.
Getty Images
Though it once reached speeds of almost 300 miles an hour, Hyperloop One has ground to a final stop.
The celebrated Los Angeles-based startup that promised to revolutionize transportation with podlike vehicles running almost as fast as airplanes through sealed, tracked tunnels has shed most of its workforce and is liquidating itself, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
After its 2014 founding, Hyperloop pulled in $450 million in funding as investors flocked to back the brainchild of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The company built a test track in the Nevada desert, briefly changed its name to Virgin Hyperloop One after Richard Branson took an investment stake, and employed about 200 people.
Now, its few remaining employees are selling off its assets and transferring its intellectual property to DP World, Hyperloop One’s Dubai-based majority owner. Regulatory filings show DP World set up a shell company and merged it with Hyperloop One in April, writing down the value of the company to zero cents, Bloomberg reported.
Reactions to the news didn’t spare Musk, whose recent high-profile missteps put the world’s richest man in the crosshairs of public opinion. Rolling Stone called it “another blow to the billionaire’s growing list of failed ideas,” and the Tesla-focused news site Eletrek pronounced the tempting tech effort “a crazy fever dream, and a very expensive one at that.”
While Hyperloop One leaders declined to speak to Bloomberg about the closure, it’s unlikely Musk will curtail his efforts to turn far-out ideas into reality. After all, he did say: “When something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are not in your favor.”
