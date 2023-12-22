Hyperloop One Aimed to Reinvent Transportation. Now It’s Folded Up Shop for Good

Though it once reached speeds of almost 300 miles an hour , Hyperloop One has ground to a final stop.

The celebrated Los Angeles-based startup that promised to revolutionize transportation with podlike vehicles running almost as fast as airplanes through sealed, tracked tunnels has shed most of its workforce and is liquidating itself , Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

After its 2014 founding, Hyperloop pulled in $450 million in funding as investors flocked to back the brainchild of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The company built a test track in the Nevada desert, briefly changed its name to Virgin Hyperloop One after Richard Branson took an investment stake, and employed about 200 people.

Now, its few remaining employees are selling off its assets and transferring its intellectual property to DP World, Hyperloop One’s Dubai-based majority owner. Regulatory filings show DP World set up a shell company and merged it with Hyperloop One in April, writing down the value of the company to zero cents, Bloomberg reported.