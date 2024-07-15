New Rules Help Franchisees, Small Business Succession, and More
The Federal Trade Commission steps up protections for franchise owners, issuing new regulations to guard against hidden charges, unfair practices from suppliers and nondisclosure agreements that prevent franchisees from complaining.
Look out, McDonald’s, Ace Hardware, Dunkin’ Donuts, and the many other brands that depend on franchise owners. The Federal Trade Commission has issues new guidance to protect franchisees from hidden junk fees and restrictive agreements that prevent owners from speaking to officials investigating any complaints about parent brand business practices. We take a closer look at the changing legal landscape–the agency hopes to make these rules permanent, but the results of the presidential election in November could be a big factor in whether they will stick.
- A little-noticed Supreme Court ruling in June seriously undermined a pathway for small business owners to pass on their stake in their companies to surviving partners while avoiding taxes on those transactions. The ruling took aim at using life insurance policies as tax-free vehicles for shifting ownership and dodging the IRS. Business owners will need to spend more time with lawyers and accountants to assess the cheapest, least tax-intensive methods for transferring ownership–and those costs will wipe out any savings the former approach created.
- After AT&T announced late last week that it had been hacked late last week, exposing “virtually all” of its customer records, one of the cybercriminals announced the telecom giant had paid off the hacking group in May, and the records were deleted. We look at how payoffs may be the new normal for ransomware attacks, and how businesses can try to stay current on security practices.
- A recent experiment concludes that using AI boosts individual creativity—but lowers it collectively. A pair of university researchers in the UK found that less naturally creative people were able to produce more inventive short stories, but that widespread use of the new technology lowered creativity as a whole. The bottom line is something many have suspected for a while: AI can be helpful but ultimately offers nothing truly new in creative endeavors. We look at how AI may be helpful in, say, helping your marketing team dream up new content, but ultimately human creativity is in the lead. For now.
- At OpenAI, whistleblowers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate allegedly restrictive nondisclosure agreements for some employees.
- In other artificial intelligence news, OpenAI is now working on new technology that will help computers reason, rather than merely respond. The company is using the code name “Strawberry” for the project.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell should expect his words will get picked apart all week as a series of meetings and deliberations will help shape the case for cutting interest rates, possibly before the end of the year.
