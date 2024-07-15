New Rules Help Franchisees, Small Business Succession, and More

Look out, McDonald’s, Ace Hardware, Dunkin’ Donuts, and the many other brands that depend on franchise owners. The Federal Trade Commission has issues new guidance to protect franchisees from hidden junk fees and restrictive agreements that prevent owners from speaking to officials investigating any complaints about parent brand business practices. We take a closer look at the changing legal landscape–the agency hopes to make these rules permanent, but the results of the presidential election in November could be a big factor in whether they will stick.