News to Know: Elon Musk Lashes Out, Business Travel Habits Change, the Latest on UBI, and More

Elon Musk says he’ll rip X and Space X headquarters out of California to protest a new law protecting transgender children. After Musk said he’d bolt for Texas to escape laws “attacking both families and companies,” California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the billionaire by re-tweeting a scathing 2022 post from Donald Trump saying Musk would have to “drop to your knee and beg” for subsidies he’s seeking. The social media sniping happened the same day Musk endorsed Trump’s re-election bid, sparking Newsom’s barb. Also, the social media platform X is exploring legal action against a group that urges companies not to advertise on social media platforms that publish harmful content.