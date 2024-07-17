News to Know: Elon Musk Lashes Out, Business Travel Habits Change, the Latest on UBI, and More
More business travelers are stretching out their trips and self-funding greater comfort when they go on the road for work, according to a new study from American Express.
Elon Musk says he’ll rip X and Space X headquarters out of California to protest a new law protecting transgender children. After Musk said he’d bolt for Texas to escape laws “attacking both families and companies,” California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the billionaire by re-tweeting a scathing 2022 post from Donald Trump saying Musk would have to “drop to your knee and beg” for subsidies he’s seeking. The social media sniping happened the same day Musk endorsed Trump’s re-election bid, sparking Newsom’s barb. Also, the social media platform X is exploring legal action against a group that urges companies not to advertise on social media platforms that publish harmful content.
- Today’s road warriors are embracing self-care and taking time for themselves when they have to travel for work. We take a closer look at a new study by American Express tracking changing business travel habits and examine some trends it reveals. AI’s role in business travel is growing, as 82 percent of companies report using AI in their business travel processes, a 13 percent jump from 2023. Also, 80 percent of people said they are extending their business trips for leisure and nearly as many have paid for a flight or hotel upgrade out of their own pockets. Millennials and Gen-Z employees are almost twice as likely as Gen X and Boomers to do this frequently.
- Silicon Valley, which is increasingly libertarian and pro-Trump otherwise, is leading a movement to establish a universal basic income. The idea enjoys vocal support from Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Marc Benioff, and Sam Altman–the latter arguing in part that people whose jobs are made obsolete by AI will need a minimum income to survive. Several individuals and companies have helped fund pilot programs, while Oregon leads individual states with a possible ballot initiative to launch a state-wide plan. Conversely Iowa, South Dakota, and other states have formally banned public funds being used for such schemes.
- In big tech news, Apple, Nvidia, and Anthropic are all accused of using “thousands of hours of swiped youTube videos” to train their Ais.
- The Boeing door blowout crisis keeps hitting suppliers, airlines and passengers. In Seattle, unionized Boeing factory workers are considering a vote to authorize a possible strike.
- Many U.S. solar factories are struggling, except for the ones owned by Chinese companies. Meanwhile, domestic panel makers seek tougher “Made in USA” rules.
- Netflix is addressing slower subscriber growth by increasing its efforts to grow it service with an ad tier.
- The Biden administration will award Taiwan’s GlobalWafers up to $400 million to boost U.S. semiconductor wafer production
- Ever attuned to the benefits of social media exposure, Trump says “I’m for TikTok,” as a potential U.S. ban looms.
- Microsoft faces a competition investigation in the UK over its high-profile hiring of the startup Inflection AI’s founder and key staff.
- Retail sales were unchanged in June from May, underscoring shoppers’ economizing measures. In an effort to sell more clothes to younger shoppers, Walmart is revamping its fashion offerings.
- Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson was found guilty of fraud in a trial related to the collapse of the startup.
