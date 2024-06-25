One Cause of Layoffs: Constantly Rising Health Care Costs, Dining Out Declines Nationally, and More

When a company’s health care costs climb by 1 percent, its headcount drops by 0.4 percent, according to recent research. Work by Zarek Brot-Goldberg, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, shows the bind for business owners and the effects on the workforce. In the average country, a 1 percent hike in health care costs drops the aggregate income by about $8 million a year. The job cuts caused by pricier health coverage hit workers earning less than $100,000 a year. We take a closer look at the challenges of the cycle of rising health care costs and corresponding layoff patterns.