One Cause of Layoffs: Constantly Rising Health Care Costs, Dining Out Declines Nationally, and More
Companies are cutting jobs to pay increasingly expensive health care costs for their remaining employees. Research shows the trend is most evident in sectors where there’s less competition.
When a company’s health care costs climb by 1 percent, its headcount drops by 0.4 percent, according to recent research. Work by Zarek Brot-Goldberg, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, shows the bind for business owners and the effects on the workforce. In the average country, a 1 percent hike in health care costs drops the aggregate income by about $8 million a year. The job cuts caused by pricier health coverage hit workers earning less than $100,000 a year. We take a closer look at the challenges of the cycle of rising health care costs and corresponding layoff patterns.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- Dining out is dropping off. New data shows that restaurant spending has declined in four of the last six months, and inflation continues to take its toll on the industry. How bad is the traffic slump? So many inflation-weary consumers are paring back dining budgets that Hooters has joined Applebee’s, TGI Fridays, Boston Market and California Pizza Kitchen in closing locations as revenues fall, and smaller chains and independent restaurants are seeing parallel declines.
- A study from PwC on the “great resignation” shows that overworked and underpaid people are leaving their jobs. Still, people are also up-skilling and embracing AI. Prospective employees are looking for companies that invest in their skills growth, so business owners who want to retain staff or attract new workers who will make longer-term contributions to the business need to have a strong staff development program in place. Another interesting finding in the study: of staff who use AI, 82 percent said they expect it to increase their efficiency in the next 12 months.
- Music industry giants Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Records sue two AI music firms for stealing content. Citing famous songs from their back catalogs, music IP owners show similarities between “dreamed up” AI music and actually famous tracks. Just like the classic oldie “Great Balls of Fire”, it’ll shake your nerves and rattle your brain. The lesson for business owners? Be incredibly careful when using AI-generated content to promote your business.
- U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman says interest rates should stay consistent “for some time” to beat inflation. The Fed’s leaders seem fairly unified in their monetary policy forecast, which makes multiple rate cuts this year less likely.
- Boeing makes a $35 a share offer to buy back key supplier Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the fuselages for the troubled 737 MAX aircraft.
- Amid controversy and numerous U.S. regulatory hurdles, China-founded ultra-fast fashion maker Shein filed for a London Stock Exchange listing in early June. It could list later this year.
- A federal judge in Texas said he was skeptical of the Biden administration’s overtime pay rule, which would require overtime pay for 4 million workers, but was unsure if he could block it nationwide or only in his home state.
- Geothermal power hit a major U.S. milestone, which could be a big boost for a climate solution. Electricity made from the heat of the Earth has room to grow here.
- Recalls are issued for Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck–its fourth–and for Ford pickups, which have transmissions that can suddenly downshift to first gear.
