OpenAI Ex-Board Member Speaks–Barely–About Altman Firing

A former OpenAI board member shed a little more light on the decision to fire co-founder Sam Altman in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Very little light, really.

Helen Toner was one of four board members who voted to fire Altman–a decision reports say was based on “a lack of trust” regarding how artificial intelligence systems are developed safely. The November 17 announcement rocked the artificial intelligence community and OpenAI itself. Company management and most employees threw their support behind Altman, the 38-year-old Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur and increasingly polarizing figure in the A.I. community. The remarkable public dustup saw Altman fired, tapped by Microsoft to head an artificial intelligence research team, and then reinstated as OpenAI CEO, all by November 20. Toner and several other board members resigned, though questions about the safety of A.I. development remain prominent.

Her conversation with the Journal was circumspect: Toner declined to detail her discussions with Altman and said nothing further about the then-board’s decision to fire him. She reiterated the board’s position that A.I. systems should be “built responsibly.” She and Altman had previously clashed over the issue in October, when she said in a paper she co-wrote that the release of ChatGPT pushed commercial competitors such as Google and Meta to release their own A.I. applications hurriedly, potentially sacrificing safeguards for speed. “Our goal in firing Sam was to strengthen OpenAI and make it more able to achieve its mission,” was one of Toner’s longer direct quotes from her interview.

The tension between rapid commercial development and preventing unexpected, potentially unsafe consequences is a central issue in the artificial general intelligence, or AGI, community, and Altman assailed Toner’s work, claiming it had harmed the company. Altman then solicited support for firing Toner, WSJ reported.

Toner said the company’s unusual structure–its board is controlled by a nonprofit entity, though it adopted a for-profit model for its OpenAI Global subsidiary–required fealty to the principles of the charter on which the nonprofit was founded. “OpenAI is a very unusual organization, and the nonprofit mission-to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity-comes first,” she said.

Toner stayed mum on her conversations with Altman, who offered to apologize to Toner as he sought reinstatement as CEO, but his campaign to get the board to dismiss her was a major factor in the board’s decision, according to a previous report in the New Yorker. She remains the director of strategy and foundational research grants at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), a think tank.