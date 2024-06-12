OpenAI Fires Back at Elon Musk Over Apple Deal, Anti-DEI Efforts Spread, and More
An OpenAI executive said Elon Musk’s threat to ban Apple devices at his companies revealed a deep misunderstanding of her company’s deal with the iPhone maker, and offered a stout defense of her employer.
OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati.. Photo: Getty Images
OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, defended her company’s agreement with Apple against an attack by X owner and free speech gadfly Elon Musk, who threatened to ban iPhones and other AI-supported devices at his companies to protect them from “creepy spyware.” At a Fortune event, Murati, no slouch on the intricacies of AI, said, “The biggest risk is that stakeholders misunderstand the technology.”
Her full-throated defense of OpenAI offers some leadership lessons for business owners. Though, a closer look also shows how the controversy skates around the artificial intelligence leader’s serious legal issues over the use of other companies’ intellectual property in the creation of its large-language-model AI product.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- Apple didn’t mention its new accessibility tech for the iPhone during its WWDC keynote address, but it could change millions of people’s relationship with technology at work and in their personal lives. New innovations mean new ways people with disabilities can control their phones. Eye tracking features, beat-synchronized haptics to help the hearing impaired enjoy music, and vocal assistance for people with atypical speech are all impressive, and should remind other companies to remember accessibility in their product development pathways.
- The potentially problematic use of buy now, pay later financing may increase further after Apple announced it would include Affirm’s consumer loan offer as an integral option of Apple Pay. The BNPL market keeps expanding, and that may be a problem for overextended consumers.
- In addition to gunning for companies with DEI policies, “anti-woke” conservative groups are taking tiny shareholder stakes in targeted businesses that still maintain ESG positions they attack–even though studies say these policies pay long-term financial dividends. Additionally, GOP House members have issued a report accusing Wall Street businesses that organized collective approaches to tackling climate change of “violations of longstanding U.S. antitrust law.”
- Amazon commits another $1.4 billion to affordable housing. This is a lot of money, but just 14,000 homes will be built in cities where the tech giant may have been a factor in driving up housing prices.
- The defense contractor RTX was sued for age discrimination after posting job ads that sought recent college graduates and applicants with less than two years of experience. The AARP said the ads discouraged older workers from applying.
- Apple used Google’s help to train its AI models because it needed technology that’s only available on Google Cloud. The iPhone maker needed a boost to finish its cautious entry into the AI market.
- A Tesla shareholder sued Musk to return billions in alleged unlawful profits, claiming he used inside information when he sold off company stock.
- The family-founded supermarket Badia Spices is seeking a buyer, and hopes to get $1.2 billion in an acquisition.
- Thousands of Amazon Flex drivers have filed arbitration claims for misclassification as contractors, saying they should have been classified as employees instead.
- The Waffle House restaurant chain, a fixture throughout the South, will bump up servers’ pay after a yearlong push from labor advocates. Waffle House CEO Joe Rogers III told tipped employees, via a video message, that their base pay would rise to at least $3 per hour in June and then gradually rise to at least $5.25 per hour by June 2026.
