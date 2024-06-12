OpenAI Fires Back at Elon Musk Over Apple Deal, Anti-DEI Efforts Spread, and More

An OpenAI executive said Elon Musk’s threat to ban Apple devices at his companies revealed a deep misunderstanding of her company’s deal with the iPhone maker, and offered a stout defense of her employer.

OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, defended her company’s agreement with Apple against an attack by X owner and free speech gadfly Elon Musk, who threatened to ban iPhones and other AI-supported devices at his companies to protect them from “creepy spyware.” At a Fortune event, Murati, no slouch on the intricacies of AI, said, “The biggest risk is that stakeholders misunderstand the technology.”

Her full-throated defense of OpenAI offers some leadership lessons for business owners. Though, a closer look also shows how the controversy skates around the artificial intelligence leader’s serious legal issues over the use of other companies’ intellectual property in the creation of its large-language-model AI product.

