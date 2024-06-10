Small Business Websites Keep Getting Faked, Microsoft Walks Back Recall, and More
The rise of AI tools makes it even easier for scammers to create fake websites and rack up bogus sales, as many small businesses are learning.
Illustration: Getty Images
Small businesses are the latest victims of fraudsters who previously turned their spoofing skills to imitating big companies‘ websites. The International Trademark Association’s head of counterfeiting says no brand is immune from criminals who create fake sites and rack up fake sales, using customers’ real money.
As ChapGPT and other AIs get more sophisticated, brands are increasingly vulnerable to fakery, and are often a few steps behind the scammers. The spoofed sites use copy from the original small business sites, working in videos and texts. Most victimized businesses are reduced to damage control and keeping customers happy. We take a closer look at small companies that have been victimized, including a maker of merino wool socks and a small business that sells cups meant to attract bees and other pollinators.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- Microsoft reworks its save-everything-you’re-doing-at-work-so-you-can-find-it later Recall feature, which followed a familiar path for AI products: A much-touted rollout, followed by real-word testing that pointed out serious flaws, and then a corporate walk-back. Microsoft is making the feature an opt-in choice and actually adding the encryption it said it had (but really didn’t). There are other business lessons in both how to apologize and react, and how not to.
- Big-name consultancies like McKinsey and Accenture are once again making noise about how their hiring guidelines will discount college and advanced degrees over experience. A closer look at recent survey data indicates most companies go with the diploma when making their hiring choices all the same.
- Experts find groups of GPT4 “agents,” created as chatbots and assistants, can work together to find and hack previously unknown security loopholes with a 53 percent success rate. It could be a useful cybersecurity tool for some businesses, but also highlights the potential for a hellish cybersecurity environment in the near future.
- Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla pay package finds more critics, as Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, a major investor, comes out in opposition. Meanwhile, the company is turning to small shareholders who are fans of the mercurial CEO to back the compensation deal.
- There’s some dimming enthusiasm in Europe ahead of the Shein IPO. The ultra-fast fashion company is getting pushback from European lawmakers, apparel makers and retailers ahead of its planned public listing on the London Stock Exchange.
- New Tesla Model Y? Not. Tesla will not launch an updated version of it Model Y this year, Musk says.
- Some U.S. lawmakers call for more scrutiny of the popular news app NewsBreak over its Chinese origins and use of AI to produce fake news stories.
- Social media roundup: The New York legislature last week approved prohibitions on the use of addictive algorithms to protect teen users; Mississippi, for its part, was sued by a tech group over age verifications.
- Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference begins today. Apple is expected to enter the AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders.
- Inflation data this week could help determine the Federal Reserve’s timetable for rate cuts. The Fed is expected to offer some hints about its policy on Wednesday.
- In Massachusetts, popular vacation island Martha’s Vineyard is running out of pot.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news