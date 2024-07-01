Summer Hours as a Recruiting Tool, Hungry AIs, and More
Smaller businesses find that flexibility and scheduling alternatives in summer help attract–and keep–workers year-round.
It’s summertime, and recruiting isn’t easy, so smaller businesses are taking the lead on offering flexible time and summer working schedules, because it helps attract new workers and cuts down on turnover. Arrangements include half-day Fridays, four-day workweeks, more remote work options, and extended holiday weekends. Getting the policies in place may cut down on so-called “quiet vacationing” and “hush trips,” a practice embraced by Gen-Z employees that gets mixed reactions among business owners and HR experts. We take a closer look at how these policies are working and how they let smaller companies stand out in a competitive talent marketplace.
The cyber ransom hack of CDK Global–which continues to paralyze many car dealerships across the U.S.–is a warning to “airlines, banks and healthcare providers,” all of which also tend to rely on a small group of specialized software companies. A single weak link or crack in the security measures of those networks allows hackers to lock up an entire sector up for as long as they decide. In addition to the problem of security breaches at these companies, the challenge of finding new providers that are compatible with existing systems remains significant, as does convincing habit-bound managers to make the jump from what they know to something more secure.
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s head of AI, has a provocative stance on web content. He says if you’ve ever put anything online on the “open web,” an AI can treat it as “freeware” that can be used to create new content. In other words, it’s okay to steal it. This raises legal and ethical questions, but also serves as an excellent reminder for non-tech oriented small business owners to check that their websites aren’t “leaking” important info they don’t want to be used to train AIs.
The U.S. Supreme Court will rule in a case involving debit card ‘swipe fees,’ which could help undo longstanding federal rules that businesses consider burdensome. It’s one of several cases that will affect the future regulatory climate for businesses.
Amazon sidesteps the carbon offset baseline its founder Jeff Bezos helped fund. Critics worry the company’s quest for a new standard could upend the market and create confusion about standards.
And in other Amazon news, the Seattle tech company lures cofounders from the startup Adept to bolster AI efforts. Cofounder and CEO David Luan, as well as fellow founders Augustus Odena, Maxwell Nye, Erich Elsen, and Kelsey Szot are already working at Amazon, the company said.
As AI gains a workplace foothold, states are trying to make sure workers don’t get left behind, offering training and certification programs. Connecticut is among the states trying to keep workers versed in the new tech.
The U.S. Department of Justice wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say.
Regulators for the European Union accused Facebook owner Meta on Monday of breaking digital rules with its paid ad-free option.
