Summer Hours as a Recruiting Tool, Hungry AIs, and More

It’s summertime, and recruiting isn’t easy, so smaller businesses are taking the lead on offering flexible time and summer working schedules, because it helps attract new workers and cuts down on turnover. Arrangements include half-day Fridays, four-day workweeks, more remote work options, and extended holiday weekends. Getting the policies in place may cut down on so-called “quiet vacationing” and “hush trips,” a practice embraced by Gen-Z employees that gets mixed reactions among business owners and HR experts. We take a closer look at how these policies are working and how they let smaller companies stand out in a competitive talent marketplace.

The cyber ransom hack of CDK Global–which continues to paralyze many car dealerships across the U.S.–is a warning to “airlines, banks and healthcare providers,” all of which also tend to rely on a small group of specialized software companies. A single weak link or crack in the security measures of those networks allows hackers to lock up an entire sector up for as long as they decide. In addition to the problem of security breaches at these companies, the challenge of finding new providers that are compatible with existing systems remains significant, as does convincing habit-bound managers to make the jump from what they know to something more secure.