Trump Merchandise Sales Soar, AI Election Fears, and More

Supporters of Donald Trump are driving sales of MAGA merchandise as vendors move quickly to put out shirts, hats, bumper stickers and other goods with images from the attempt on his life. The still photograph of the former president clenching a fist while being rushed off his campaign rally stage with blood on his face has spurred official and unofficial products that the former president’s supporters are buying at a rapid pace. We look at the quick turnaround in getting merch to the market.