Trump Merchandise Sales Soar, AI Election Fears, and More
People are buying Trump T-shirts, mugs and stickers, with new products showing images associated with the recent assassination attempt.
Donald Trump merchandise for sale on the outskirts of Milwaukee which is hosting the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.. Photo: Getty Images
Supporters of Donald Trump are driving sales of MAGA merchandise as vendors move quickly to put out shirts, hats, bumper stickers and other goods with images from the attempt on his life. The still photograph of the former president clenching a fist while being rushed off his campaign rally stage with blood on his face has spurred official and unofficial products that the former president’s supporters are buying at a rapid pace. We look at the quick turnaround in getting merch to the market.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- As political rhetoric itself takes a turn in the spotlight, billionaire Mark Cuban took to the social media platform X to air worries about a nonpartisan threat to the election. Cuban said he worries that AI and algorithms will influence the election: “none of us have any idea how any event or reality will impact the Presidential and other important races this cycle. “It’s the first “AI driven election season” where “policy and personalities mean nothing,” the telecoms entrepreneur wrote. No stranger to social media controversy, he ended his post anticipating the backlash, saying “now I wait” for the personal attacks from other X users, which the algorithms will “deliver to the top of my replies.”
- In recent weeks, it’s clear that space is not the place for things running smoothly. NASA must now consider rescheduling planned astronaut flights after SpaceX’s Falcon9 glitch. At the same time, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft saga continues. From the delayed launch, docking mishap and the concerns about the craft’s ability to return to earth safely, the challenges of going where few men and women have gone before remain daunting.
- Another IT disruption highlights the need for constant vigilance and the vulnerability of electronic communications. A hacking group calling itself Nullbulge has stolen huge troves of data from Disney company Slack channels, and is posting some of those messages, in addition to sharing elements of the pilfered content with the media. The once confidential exchanges include virtually all topics–including proposed projects, interview candidates, even photos of employees’ dogs. The costs of cyberattacks remain in focus, too, as the CDK ransomware fiasco continues. Though reports now say the automotive dealership data management and networking company has paid hackers $25 million to unlock the system, one Detroit analyst says the ransomware attack will cost U.S. car dealerships over $1 billion in lost business.
- On the first day of the Republican National Convention, a look at Trump’s economic plans shows a general policy of including proposed tariffs, tax cuts and no taxes on tips. More details remain scarce.
- After voicing support for Sen. J.D. Vance as the GOP Vice Presidential pick, Elon Musk said plans to commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump support committee. He also said delays to a planned unveiling of Tesla’s much-anticipated robotaxi are due to a major design change.
- Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s a big event for scammers, experts warn.
- The Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs will wind down its U.S. operations by July 20, following a ban on sales of its cybersecurity software last month.
- Confidence is growing on winning the inflation fight, say Chairman Jerome Powell and San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly. Both say recent indicators show it’s likely that inflation is returning to the central bank’s 2 percent target that could allow for an interest rate cut in the next few months.
- A report by the consulting firm Deloitte says inflation and consumer spending cutbacks mean U.S. back-to-school spending will remain muted in 2024.
