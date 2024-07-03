Unicorn Population Grows in the U.S., AI Spam Gets Traffic, and More

Unicorns are mythical creatures, but their startup brethren are plenty real. Recent research shows that 28 privately held startups valued at $1 billion or more reached that critical milestone by the end of May this year, with AI startups leading the pack. Four others are fintech or crypto businesses. Cognition AI, Perplexity.ai, and Figure, a robotics developer, are prominent new arrivals on the worldwide roster of 1,241 privately held unicorns. The three highest valued companies on the list include OpenAI, whose $80 billion valuation makes it the third-largest behind ByteDance at $225 billion and SpaceX, now valued at $150 billion. We take a closer look at the breakdown of the industries and geographic regions of the new arrivals.