Unicorn Population Grows in the U.S., AI Spam Gets Traffic, and More
A survey of the newest so-called unicorns, privately held startups now valued at $1 billion or more, shows U.S.-based AI startups led the pack in the first half of the year.
Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
Unicorns are mythical creatures, but their startup brethren are plenty real. Recent research shows that 28 privately held startups valued at $1 billion or more reached that critical milestone by the end of May this year, with AI startups leading the pack. Four others are fintech or crypto businesses. Cognition AI, Perplexity.ai, and Figure, a robotics developer, are prominent new arrivals on the worldwide roster of 1,241 privately held unicorns. The three highest valued companies on the list include OpenAI, whose $80 billion valuation makes it the third-largest behind ByteDance at $225 billion and SpaceX, now valued at $150 billion. We take a closer look at the breakdown of the industries and geographic regions of the new arrivals.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- The troubles at the bankrupt fintech company Synapse ratcheted up further as calls to let customers access their account mounted. Synapse, a sort of digital middleman, filed for bankruptcy protection in April, but because of discrepancies in the company’s records, it has not been able to return money to many account holders. We look closer at how the situation got so bad and why Democratic Senators are calling on its financial backers-;including the prominent venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz–to step in and assume responsibility for the debacle, since they received a share of profits when the business was growing. The continuing ordeal also throws some doubt on the reliability of fintech firms that straddle regulated banking and less restricted service rules, and their ability to address serious turmoil when it arises.
- The Google search engine, already facing profound changes to the way it works with the introduction of artificial intelligence technology, has another problem. A recent report shows it’s ranking AI spam above genuine news reporting. We look at why this is a much bigger problem than not giving credit to creators of original content.
- Job figures released yesterday show renewed vigor in an economy where perception and reality still seem at odds. However, there’s a growing number of people who are unable or unwilling to find work. The former contingent is part of a group recruiting firm Korn Ferry called “competent and trained workers who are perfectly employable.” Many are very senior and experienced people–who can’t get hired due to shifting labor trends and possibly continued fear of nearing recession. The latter are younger people who’ve been dubbed NEETS–“not in employment, education, or training.” Over 11 percent of 15 to 24-year-olds have basically opted out of the workforce, and make no bones about work being for everyone else. Both add to labor market tensions still posing challenges for employers.
- The U.S. labor market is steadily easing despite the rise in job openings in May. Job creation in the South kept the ratio of 1.22 job openings for every unemployed person unchanged from April.
- The National Black Farmers Association called for Tractor Supply’s CEO to step down after the rural retailer announced it would discard its DEI and climate advocacy programs. The farmers association president said the move rolled back the clock on U.S. race relations.
- Google said it’s falling short of its internal net zero emissions goal. The massive amounts of electricity needed for its AI development initiative make it unlikely to reach its target by 2030.
- Americans look past high fuel costs and forecasts of bad weather as the country gets ready to set a July 4 weekend travel record.
- Venture capital funding hit a two-year high as capital intensive AI deals lifted the total dollar amount of VC investments.
- The Federal Trade Commission says the gig company Arise Virtual Solutions misled consumers about how much they could make on its platform, and it must pay out $7 million to the workers it or required to pay for training and equipment out of their own pockets.
- The law can still make a fake reviewer yelp, it seems. A Seattle plastic surgery provider who was accused of posting fake positive reviews and threatening patients who left negative reviews online must pay $5 million in a settlement with Washington State.
- An AI funding roundup shows the coding startup Magic seeking a $1.5 billion valuation with its new funding round, while AI-video maker Runway is in talks to raise funds at a $4 billion valuation.
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders