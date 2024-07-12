What States Are Great for Business? A New List Explains, Digital Protections From AI Theft, and More
An annual poll identifies the best states for doing business, and Virginia has displaced North Carolina for the top spot. New York wins for tech innovation, and Oklahoma is the least expensive place to do business.
Illustration: Inc.
Every year, there’s a poll to assess which states are the best ones for doing business. The annual CNBC survey dropped yesterday, moving Virginia up to swipe the top spot from North Carolina. While this yearly ranking exercise rarely motivates companies to actually pull up and move their companies as a result, it’s worth a closer look at the factors entrepreneurs think are vital to create a good business climate, and the reasons for various states’ moves up and down the list. Two more notable results: New York nicked California’s title as best place for tech innovation, and Oklahoma has the lowest cost of doing business.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- A bipartisan group of Senators launched a new effort to make removing digital watermarks illegal, to protect writers and artists from having their work used by AIs without their consent. The pace at which AI technology is evolving makes every piece of legislative protection important. As SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator said while talking about safeguarding actors and other union members: “The capacity of AI to produce stunningly accurate digital representations of performers poses a real and present threat to the economic and reputational well-being and self-determination of our members.” We look at the legal efforts and their contrast with the tech industry’s perspective.
- Airline profits are down, but not because of airplane shortages from major manufacturers Boeing and Airbus. We look at how more flights are scheduled and not getting filled up. Another factor for carriers Delta and Air France: the Paris Olympics. Non-fans are avoiding the French capital, and the two airlines expect a $280 million shortfall from the shift in travel patterns.
- The robots keep coming. Google DeepMind is using its Gemini AI systems in robots used by businesses, and a demonstration of one AI-boosted prototype is a good reference point for the technology’s rapid progress. A company video shows a Gemini-powered machine navigating its way through Google’s offices, interacting with staff, responding to commands, and offering a look at the AI robot future.
- Houston and the surrounding area will have widespread power outages extend until next week as the city recovers from Hurricane Beryl. The storm knocked out power to 2.7 million customers when it slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast.
- Some U.S. consumer brands and media companies are betting big on the Paris Olympics, opening new stores and undertaking a major marketing push. NBC Universal is raising its streaming service prices, and the parent company of Hoka athletic shoes is opening its second European store in Paris.
- Tesla delays its robotaxi launch to October, moving back an earlier August deadline. The EV maker also unveiled a long-range version of its Model 3 for a reported $42,450 sticker price.
- The United Auto Workers union is considering its next steps as leaders fear a Trump victory over staunchly pro-labor Biden.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee says the U.S. economy looks like it’s back on track to get to a 2 percent rate of inflation, increasing the odds of an interest rate cut this year.
- The European Union says social media platform X’s blue checks are deceptive, and that company transparency efforts fall short of the requirement of the bloc’s social media law, saying the checks meet its definition of “dark patterns” that use deceptive marketing practices.
- The U.S. signed an agreement with some of the world’s largest social media companies, aimed at preventing the distribution of synthetic drugs by disrupting exchanges related to illegal drug sales. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the increasing prevalence of synthetic drugs an international crisis.
- Dollar General agreed to pay a $12 million fine to settle alleged workplace safety violations found across the discount store chain. Problems included blacked emergency exists, unsafe storage and inaccessible fire extinguishers.
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders