What States Are Great for Business? A New List Explains, Digital Protections From AI Theft, and More

Every year, there’s a poll to assess which states are the best ones for doing business. The annual CNBC survey dropped yesterday, moving Virginia up to swipe the top spot from North Carolina. While this yearly ranking exercise rarely motivates companies to actually pull up and move their companies as a result, it’s worth a closer look at the factors entrepreneurs think are vital to create a good business climate, and the reasons for various states’ moves up and down the list. Two more notable results: New York nicked California’s title as best place for tech innovation, and Oklahoma has the lowest cost of doing business.